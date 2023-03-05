Seeded 13th, Billerica/Chelmsford girls’ hockey strikes first, again, and shuts out HPNA in Division 1 tournament

On Sunday, squaring off against No. 4 Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover, which had shut out B/C, 1-0, on Jan. 22, Giovanna Gulinello struck with the game’s first goal at 13:39 of the first period. Then the sophomore closed out scoring with an empty netter with 1:43 remaining in an impressive 3-0 victory at Haverhill’s Veterans Memorial Rink.

But B/C opened the tournament a confident group after a challenging out-of-conference schedule. Billerica/Chelmsford tallied seven minutes in on the way to a 2-0 first-round victory over Westford.

The Billerica/Chelmsford girls’ hockey co-op went 8-11-1 in the regular season, earning the 13th seed in the Division 1 bracket.

Making the program’s first quarterfinal appearance, Billerica/Chelmsford (10-11-1) will take on No. 5 Winthrop (20-0) Wednesday at Larsen Rink (6 p.m.).

“We followed our game plan, executing on rebounds,” said B/C assistant coach Dani Crawford. “When we were shut out, we didn’t do that. Today, we were all over loose pucks. We wanted to get up early and ride it out.”

After Gulinello scored early, with Kate Harrison and Victoria Apostolakes assisting, the game remained 1-0 until Harrison scored at 14:02 of the third on the power play, from Julia Williams and Remore Serra.

Sophomore Hailey Graybeal recorded 19 saves for her second straight shutout.

“[Our schedule] is a testament to head coach Ray Monroe,” said Crawford. “We expected to be 10-10 or so, but be prepared [for the tournament].”

Billerica made a quarterfinal appearance in 2013, losing, 3-2, in overtime to Woburn. Chelmsford made a run in 2008, falling to Waltham, 1-0.

HPNA finished 13-7-2.

Division 1 State

Bishop Feehan 7, Arlington 1 — Junior Grace Campbell slotted a goal to cap a scoring outburst in which the Shamrocks (14-7-1) put up four in the first 10 minutes. Classmate Caitlin Kelly struck twice, and senior Avery Blanchard stood tall in net for the second-round win at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro.

Winthrop 2, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 1 — Julia Holmes scored the overtime winner as the fifth-seeded Vikings (20-0) advanced to the quarterfinals by rallying from down 1-0. Holmes scored twice and her sister, Emma, assisted both tallies. “These [Holmes triplets] are three kids that I’ve coached since they were 7 or 8 years old,” said Winthrop coach Butch Martucci. “To watch them go from good little players to superstars, it’s unbelievable.”

Division 2 State

Malden Catholic 1, Falmouth 0 — Junior Antonia DiZoglio notched a goal just 3:53 into the game to advance the Lancers (11-9-2) through the second round.

Sandwich 1, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Katie Barrett scored and Sophia Visceglio made a big stop on a breakaway late in the game as the sixth-seeded Blue Knights (14-6-2) survived No. 11 L-S (16-5-0).

Sandwich, which got assists from Elisabeth Stutzman and Darby Rounseville, will take on No. 3 Andover (16-3-2) in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Breakaway Ice Arena.

NEPSAC Chuck Vernon (Elite)

Williston Northampton 4, Phillips Andover 1 — Thanks to a perfect blend of newcomers and youth from its 2021-22 title run, the Wildcats (27-0-1) repeated as Elite 8 champions with the victory over Phillips Andover at Odden Rink in Watertown, Conn.

“We had a target on our back the whole year and didn’t let that get in our head,” said Emily Crovo, a senior from Melrose who will play at Holy Cross. “It’s something I couldn’t ever have imagined, but something I’ll always remember.”

Crovo assisted on Zola Piekarski’s goal 2:20 into the second period before finding the back of the net herself at 4:08. Miranda Calderone scored on the power play at 7:22 of the second before Monique Lyons (Bedford) tacked on an empty netter 14 minutes into the third.

Julia Simon, a senior from Arlington headed to Yale, scored for the Big Blue on the power play at 14:50 of the third.

NEPSAC Dorothy Howard (Small)

New Hampton 3, Groton 1 — A year after coming up short in the final, New Hampton made its return trip worthwhile.

The Huskies (23-9-1) knocked off Groton to secure the program’s first NEPSAC championship since 2017.

“It’s pretty special,” New Hampton coach Craig Churchill said. “This is a special group of kids, we’ve been through a lot. To see the work they’ve put in and not win it all, but to finally get there today, it’s pretty special.”

Averi Curran (Westborough/University of New England) opened the scoring at 15:25 of the second for New Hampton, which took a 2-0 lead just 1:08 into the third on a goal from Boston College commit Julia Pellerin on a feed from her future BC teammate, Jensen Lucas.

The Zebras, who won more games this winter (17) than any other in program history, got one back at 7:17 of the third on the power play from Christina Scalese (West Boylston), but Lucas delivered an empty-net dagger with 16 seconds left to seal the deal for the Huskies. New Hampton senior Julia Pellerin was named Tournament MVP.

NEPSAC Patsy Odden (Large)

St. Paul’s 2, Taft 0 — The Big Red blanked the host Rhinos on the strength of a shutout from Allyson Martiniello, who was named the tournament MVP, plus a first-period goal from Maude Niemann and a third-period dagger from Breanna Ricker against host Taft.

Jake Levin reported on the NEPSAC finals from the Taft School. Cam Kerry and AJ Traub contributed.

