Sunday’s spring training report: Red Sox speedster David Hamilton shows off bat in win over Marlins

BREAKDOWN: The Red Sox put together a four-run seventh inning backed by a two-run double by David Hamilton, who entered the game at shortstop in the sixth. Hamilton had two hits on the day and displayed his speed, stealing a base following his first hit. He had a whopping 70 stolen bags in the minors last year.

“It was good to see Hamilton get on base and steal second,” Cora said. “I have only seen that on video [before]. It’s real. He just took off and was safe.”

Ceddanne Rafaela collected two hits, too, and made a couple of nice grabs in center field.

NEXT: Chris Sale will make his much-anticipated debut on the mound when the Sox host the Tigers at 1:05 p.m. at JetBlue Park. The game will be on NESN and WEEI.

