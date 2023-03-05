Tyler Bertuzzi played his first game with the Bruins on Saturday. Here’s four things to know about Boston’s newest winger.

The trade came on the same day Boston signed David Pastrnak to an eight-year extension and a day before the trade deadline.

The picks sent out in the deal are a 2024 first-rounder and a 2025 fourth.

On Saturday, Tyler Bertuzzi played his first game with the Bruins, just 48 hours after he was traded from the Red Wings in exchange for two draft picks .

Bertuzziturned 28 last month and has shown plenty of skill with his lefty shot over his seven years in Detroit. Here’s what else you need to know about the most recent addition to the league-leading Bruins.

He’s not always healthy

Bertuzzi has battled the injury bug throughout his career. While he played more than 70 games in both 2018-19 and 2019-20, he has seen action in just 106 games over the past three years.

In 2020-21 it was a back injury that took out the winger for the remainder of the season after he played in just nine games. This season, Bertuzzi has missed time because of poor luck and wear-and-tear.

In October he hurt his wrist blocking a shot, which sidelined him for a month. In January, he missed time due to a lower-body injury.

He said ‘no’ to the vaccine

Bertuzzi has missed games for reasons beyond injury. In 2021 he was forced to sit out nine of Detroit’s games in Canada because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and therefore not allowed to travel into the country.

The missed games and subsequent $450,000 in lost salary didn’t change Bertuzzi’s mind about his vaccination decision. To this point, he is the only known player in the NHL to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine.

This no longer impacts availability due to Canada’s changed restrictions, but it has led to some unique on ice incidents with opponents.

He knows how to score

When he’s on the ice, Bertuzzi has a knack for finding the back of the net.

Bertuzzi has scored more than 20 goals three times in his seven-year career. His best year came in 2021-22 when he netted 30 goals in 68 games.

The winger has also flexed his ability to help out his teammates, recording more than 25 assists in a season three times, including 32 last year.

All together, Bertuzzi has accumulated 178 points over his last 250 career games.

He knows how to lay a hit

Like fellow Bruins midseason addition Garnet Hathaway, Bertuzzi is a forward who always welcomes the chance to throw his body around or get under the skin of his opponent.

In some instances though, Bertuzzi’s excitement for contact has caused punches to be thrown. Oftentimes, he will be the first to come to the defense of a teammate and drop the gloves, but other times he gets things going.

Bruins fans and players may remember some of his extracurriculars with Brad Marchand in the past.