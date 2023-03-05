fb-pixel Skip to main content
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells tennis tournament after being denied entry into United States

By Associated PressUpdated March 5, 2023, 1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic (above) lost to Daniil Medvedev in Friday's Dubai Championships semifinals.KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open, having lost his bid to enter the United States unvaccinated to play in the Southern California event.

The tournament announced his withdrawal on Sunday night. Play in the combined ATP-WTA event begins Wednesday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden and runs through March 19.

Florida Senator Rick Scott said on Twitter that Homeland Security had rejected Djokovic’s vaccine waiver request, which would have allowed him to play back-to-back at Indian Wells and Miami, which runs March 19-April 2.

The US is ending its COVID-19 emergency declaration on May 11, which will allow foreign air travelers to enter the county without being vaccinated.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion lost in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday.

With Djokovic out, Nikoloz Basilashvili moved into the Indian Wells draw.

