With forecheck and finish, Catholic Memorial hockey shuts out St. Mary’s in Division 1 tournament

Behind goals from sophomore Morgan Lenehan, senior Brendan MacNeil, and junior RJ Donahue, second-seeded Catholic Memorial blanked No. 15 St. Mary’s, 3-0, in the second round of the Division 1 hockey tournament Sunday at Warrior Ice Arena.

St. Mary’s freshman goalie Anthony Palmer did all that he could, but the relentless pressure of the Knights proved to be overwhelming.

For over half of the first period, Catholic Memorial was tenacious in its forecheck, keeping the puck in the St. Mary’s zone and building a 22-1 shot differential.

The Knights (19-2-1) will host Catholic Conference rival No. 7 Xaverian (14-8-0) in a quarterfinal Wednesday (7 p.m.) back at Warrior.

The physicality of the CM forwards proved fruitful at winning pucks along the wall and strong backchecks bottlenecked the Spartans through the neutral zone, taking away the middle of the ice.

“We wanted to get the puck behind them, make them play with their eyes to the glass,” Catholic Memorial coach Larry Rooney said. “We did that and we played below the goal line pretty well. We had good, active sticks, we used our points well, and any time that they got to clear it into the neutral zone, we just put it back in.”

Lenehan opened the scoring in the first period, tapping in a shot from junior defenseman Michael Corbett on the power play. MacNeil received a beautiful stretch pass from senior Austin Kelly and slotted a wrister on a partial breakaway to increase the lead.

“We haven’t really had to rely on any one player, although we’ve had some players that have stepped up throughout the season,” Rooney said. “That was the best team effort we’ve had all year.”

Donahue picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, weaved through oncoming defenders, and roped a wrist shot far side to make it a three-goal game. Donahue, a defenseman who converted to center midway through the season, has provided a spark for the Knights on the third line.

“Starting this season off as a defenseman and switching to forward, I thought that as a defenseman, breaking out [of the zone] is pretty hard,” said Donahue. “If you forecheck hard, you can disrupt them. If I go in hard with one hand on my stick, get it on their stick, stick on puck, it’ll disrupt the play and take the puck from them.”

Palmer finished with 36 saves for the Spartans (13-7-3).

St. Mary’s freshman goalie Anthony Palmer (30) makes a blocker save, one of his 36 stops against Catholic Memorial Sunday at Warrior Ice Arena. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.