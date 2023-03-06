Pop music’s Peter Asher is the narrator of his own ‘60s adventure

“He woke up with it fully formed. He was convinced it was an existing melody. He played it for my mother, asked if it reminded her of anything. She said no. He realized he’d somehow written it. He was trying to come up with lyrics; in the first iteration he used ‘ scrambled eggs.’ He didn’t think of ‘Yesterday’ till later on.”

Peter Asher remembers when his sister Jane’s boyfriend — some guy named Paul McCartney — woke up in his family’s London home with a melody stuck in his head.

The 78-year-old multiple Grammy winner has witnessed, or been a part of, so many major 20th-century pop culture moments, he could be a red-headed British Forrest Gump.

A child actor turned Brit pop singer, he was one-half of the duo Peter & Gordon with the late Gordon Waller. (He tells me Michael Caine was in the audience the night he was discovered because of course he was.) Asher went on to become head of A&R for the Beatles’ Apple Records. He was the longtime producer for James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt, and he managed both those artists as well as Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Randy Newman, and Pam Anderson. He was co-owner of Indica Gallery and Bookshop, where John Lennon met Yoko. And he introduced Marianne Faithful to Mick Jagger.

Asher brings “Peter Asher: A Musical Memoir of the ‘60s And Beyond” to “Wimpy Kid” author Jeff Kinney’s bookstore, An Unlikely Story in Plainville, for two shows Saturday and to Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club in Portsmouth, N.H., Sunday.

I called Asher at his home in Malibu to talk Beatles, Stones, Martha’s Vineyard, and more.

Q. You were supposed to play here a few months ago, but postponed for health reasons. What happened? How are you feeling?

A. I’m fine. I fell down the stairs in my flat in London in the middle of night. They thought I was okay — the first scans they did were fine. But when I got to [LA], there was clearly something wrong. They did another scan and found I had a massive bleed in my brain. They whizzed me straight [to the] hospital, drilled some holes in my head, took a bunch of blood out, and everything was fine.

Q. Wow. So tell me about what you’re doing in Plainville.

A. I do this sort of one-man-show — half music, half talking, with bits of video and photos covering the decades of my career. It starts from my life as a child actor. For example, I’m very proud to have a picture of me enthusiastically kissing Claudette Colbert when I was 8.

Peter Asher Michael Weintrob

Q. You and your sisters were child actors. When did you start playing guitar?

A. Maybe 12. At Westminster School in London I met a pupil carrying around a guitar: Gordon Waller. We started singing for fun, got invited to a lot of parties. [Years later,] a significant gig was playing Pickwick Club. It was there we got discovered by a talent scout from EMI Records.

Q. You recorded a Lennon/McCartney song. How did that happen?

A. When Jane became a successful actress, she was a big deal in the UK. Occasionally she was on this TV show called “Juke Box Jury,” where they had celebrities comment on music. She was invited by the Radio Times to review this concert that included the Beatles. She was taken backstage after the show. They liked her very much, one liked her particularly. She and Paul dated for several years. He was hanging around the house a lot — came to dinner, he’d bring my mother his laundry, things that boyfriends do.

Eventually, our parents offered him the guest room. He stayed two years. We became friends. He’d share songs he’d written from time to time, including “A World Without Love.” Paul hadn’t finished it because John didn’t think much of it. John thought the opening line, “Please lock me away,” was a ridiculous way to start a song.

Q. [Laughs] OK.

A. When Peter & Gordon got a deal, I asked Paul: “Did anything ever happen with that ‘World Without Love’ song? Can Gordon and I record it?” He said fine; he taught us the song, made a little demo tape for me which I’ll play in my [Plainville] show. He wrote out the lyrics and the chords on a piece of paper that I have very safely stashed away so that if everything goes to hell, I can run to Sotheby’s as fast as my legs can carry me.

We recorded it. It hit No. 1 in the UK. We got to go to America, the land of our dreams. I had a picture of the New York skyline on my bedroom wall. To see that skyline in real life and then be chased around the skyline by screaming girls trying to tear our clothes off — life doesn’t get much better than that.

Peter Asher (second from right) in the recording studio with John Lennon, George Harrison, and Beatles producer George Martin. Courtesy Peter Asher

Q. How did you end up at Apple?

A. [Paul] was aware I wanted to be a producer. Paul said, “Look, we’re going to start this thing called Apple, would you produce?” I said, “Of course.” He said, “Actually, why don’t you be head of A&R [artists and repertoire]?” The main contribution I made to Apple was a singer/songwriter I discovered called James Taylor.

Q. How did you discover James?

A. When Peter & Gordon toured America, we were given backup bands. One of the good ones was the King Bees, with guitar player Danny Kortchmar, a close friend of James’s.

Kootch and I stayed in touch. Later, Kootch and James were in the Flying Machine. The band broke up. James went to London. Kootch gave him my phone number. Neither of them knew I got this new job at Apple.

I was home one night, the phone rang; it was James. I invited him to dinner, he picked up my guitar, played me a few songs. I went crazy. I told the Beatles about him. We signed him, and I produced that first album.

[When he] decided to leave Apple, I followed James to America. I bet my career on his. I got James a deal with Warner Brothers Records and he made “Sweet Baby James.”

Q. Did you come to the Vineyard to work with him?

A. I met him on the Vineyard often. When we started, James was living full time on the Vineyard and was usually unreachable. He didn’t have a phone. When he had a gig, I’d call the local gas station near his house in Tisbury, and he’d wave James down, tell him that he had to get to a phone and call me.

Q. [Laughs] I love that. You also managed Linda Ronstadt. How’s she doing?

A. She’s okay. You know, she has this very unpleasant disease, progressive supranuclear palsy. But she’s handling it brilliantly and is, remarkably, still the Linda we know and love.

Peter Asher (right) with Mick Jagger, circa 1969. Courtesy Peter Asher

Q. I read you were the best man at Marianne Faithful’s wedding. How’d that happen?

A. With Barry Miles and John Dunbar, we had this idea of starting a bookshop and gallery called Indica, named after cannabis indica. [Dunbar] was madly in love with Marianne Faithful. They decided to get married. John asked me to be the best man.

When they came back from their honeymoon, I took them to this party given for the Rolling Stones, introduced them to everybody. Their manager said to Mick [Jagger], “I want you and Keith [Richards] to write a song for this girl. Spend some time with her, figure out what kind of song she should do.” He was trying to get Mick and Keith to become Paul and John of the Rolling Stones.

Mick did spend time with Marianne. They had this torrid affair, were on the covers of the tabloids. They eventually ran off together. She and John divorced. So I suppose you could describe me as some ghastly poor-service best man who gets you married to this beautiful wife and then introduces said beautiful wife to Mick Jagger.

Interview has been edited and condensed.

PETER ASHER: A MUSICAL MEMOIR OF THE ‘60S AND BEYOND

At An Unlikely Story, 111 South St., Plainville, March 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. From $50. anunlikelystory.com. At Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth, N.H., March 12 at 7 p.m. From $35. jimmysoncongress.com

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.