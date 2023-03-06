This week’s TV: The Oscars watch begins, ‘Perry Mason’ returns, and Mel Brooks makes ‘History’ (again)

The Oscars are this coming Sunday, which means you will be reading all about the awards show this week and into next week, first with predictions, then with reviews, wrap-ups, and follow-ups, all of which will need to chronicle The Slap jokes, if there are any, which I’m betting there will be, even though the Academy has announced the creation of a crisis team that will be prepared to respond quickly to any misbehavior, and even though the Academy would probably like to forget it, just as the Academy wanted to forget the Great Best Picture Debacle of 2017.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers March 6-12 .

Advertisement

On stage Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC, there will be gobs of gratitude, there will be freaky fashions, there will be host Jimmy Kimmel’s efforts to entertain, and there will be attitude and more attitude, with single moments deconstructed to the point of absurdity and madly memed, in the way that Aubrey Plaza’s facial expressions onstage at the SAG Awards meant everything to everyone everywhere all at once.

There will be BIG SHOCKS and BIG EMOTIONS and, for those who stick with the telecast until the end, which will likely be sometime around midnight, instead of watching clips the next morning, which is what a growing number of people have been doing over the past decade, leaving the telecast’s ratings in the basement, BIG YAWNS.

At one point, prognosticators were expecting “The Fabelmans” to be the year’s big winner, because it is Steven Spielberg, and he is beloved and celebrated, and it is a personal movie for him, but “Everything Everywhere All at Once” appears to have taken the lead in the contest, winning a number of key awards already in the SAG Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards, and it may well win, or it may well not win, if there is an upset, as there was last year when “CODA” won over the more expected-to-win “The Power of the Dog.”

Advertisement

Fifteen years ago, TV series avoided airing new episodes opposite the Academy Awards because everyone would be watching Hollywood backs get their pats, waiting for the next streaking incident or push-up session, but now that the Oscars is no longer a must-see event, as viewers tire of awards shows and no longer see all the nominees because of the fractured movie landscape, no one is running scared, most notably this year, HBO, which is premiering the season finale of “The Last of Us” opposite the former ratings hog.

From left: Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and Ike Barinholtz in Mel Brooks's "The History of the World, Part II," premiering Monday on Hulu. Courtesy of Hulu

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. “History of the World, Part II”? No, you are not seeing things. Mel Brooks has written and executive produced this TV series sequel to his 1981 feature film, “History of the World, Part I,” which featured Sid Caesar, Shecky Greene, Dom DeLuise, and Brooks as Moses, among other roles. The new eight-episode “Drunk History”-ish series (here’s the preview) will spoof, among others, Sigmund Freud, Alexander Graham Bell, and Jesus Christ. The epic cast will include Nick Kroll, J.B. Smoove, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, Pamela Adlon, Zazie Beatz, Kumail Nanjiani, Sarah Silverman, Taika Waititi, and EGOT winner Brooks himself, now 96. Two new episodes stream each day this week, Monday through Thursday, on Hulu.

Advertisement

2. Damian Lewis of “Homeland” and “Billions” (to which he is returning next season) stars in “A Spy Among Friends,” a six-episode adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s 2014 nonfiction book. Lewis plays a British intelligence officer in the early 1960s who learns his friend and colleague, Guy Pearce’s Kim Philby, has been working as a double agent for the KGB. (Here’s the trailer.) The Cambridge Five-related thriller, which jumps back in time to establish the friendship between the two agents, also features Anna Maxwell Martin. It premieres Sunday on MGM+ (formerly known as Epix).

3. Three years after its first season, HBO’s “Perry Mason” reboot starring Matthew Rhys is back for a second round on Monday at 9 p.m. This time, the attorney and his helpers, Della Street (Juliet Rylance) and Paul Drake (Chris Chalk), try to solve the murder of the scion of a wealthy oil family. The season (previewed here) also goes further into Della’s private life, as she falls in love with a mysterious woman. Justin Kirk, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Sean Astin, Paul Raci, and Wallace Langham also star.

From left: Delroy Lindo, Faly Rakotohavana, and Kerry Washington in Hulu's "Unprisoned." Kelsey McNeal/HULU

4. Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo star in a new eight-episode half-hour dramedy called “Unprisoned.” Created by writer Tracy McMillan (“Why You’re Not Married . . . Yet”), and based on her life, it is about a marriage and family therapist (Washington) whose father (Lindo) moves in with her and her teenage son (Faly Rakotohavana) after he gets out of prison. All eight episodes will be available Friday on Hulu (here’s the trailer).

Advertisement

5. Here’s a rough-hewn British comedy co-produced by HBO and the BBC that is as dark as a comedy can be. Called “Rain Dogs,” after the Tom Waits song about lost souls, it’s about the struggles of a poor single mother, Costello (Daisy May Cooper), her 10-year-old daughter Iris (Fleur Tashjian), and her gay best friend Selby (Jack Farthing from “Poldark”). Costello, an aspiring writer, is fighting homelessness in a system that seems to be working against her, while Selby is adjusting to the world — and trying to deal with anger-management issues — after a stint in jail. (The trailer is here.) The eight-episode first season premieres Monday at 10 p.m. on HBO.

6. Sigh. Once upon a time, back in 2010, “Luther” was a dynamite British detective series with Idris Elba as a compelling lead. But by season four, the show had lost its power, with forced plotlines and (perhaps only in the United States?) sketchy editing. Now, after the four-episode season five from 2019, it’s back in movie form. “Luther: The Fallen Sun” premieres Friday on Netflix with Luther breaking out of prison to hunt a serial killer who is terrorizing London (here’s the trailer). Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo co-star.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Moonshine” A Canadian drama series about the family that runs a resort. Freevee, Friday

Advertisement

“You” Part 2 of season four arrives. Netflix, Thursday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Daisy Jones & the Six” A look at the career of a fictional rock band from the 1970s. Amazon

“Liaison” An international thriller starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green. Apple TV+

“Hello Tomorrow!” Billy Crudup is a salesman in this stylish retro-futurist tale. Apple TV+

“Cunk on Earth” A mockumentary starring Diane Morgan as an absurd host. Netflix

“Dear Edward” Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton in an affecting group portrait of grief. Apple TV+

“Shrinking” An earnest comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Apple TV+

“Poker Face” A murder-of-the-week throwback series featuring Natasha Lyonne. Peacock

“The Last of Us” An extraordinary end-of-the-world drama. HBO

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.