Another Starbucks closure — this one in Cleveland Circle — highlights union tensions

Barista Willow Montana said the closure shows that Starbucks does not support its employees, and noted the Cleveland Circle location is one of 12 Starbucks in Massachusetts where workers have voted to unionize over the last year or so.

So workers picketed Sunday outside the cafe at 1948 Beacon St., urging Starbucks to provide them with replacement shifts elsewhere and other support in light of the news. The Cleveland Circle storefront is now plastered with signs urging customers to call Starbucks and complain.

Last week, Starbucks suddenly shuttered its cafe in Cleveland Circle until late summer on account of a plumbing issue. But baristas there see the announcement as yet another move to squelch their unionization efforts at the coffee giant.

“This immediate store closure with no regard for our job security or quality of life shows how little Starbucks thinks of its ‘partners,’” Montana said. “I believe this company would do anything to get rid of us because they want to squash our union, and they’re hoping that giving us no guidance on navigating this closure will be the thing that crushes our spirit and hinders our movement.”

Another worker, Em Schule, tweeted that the closure was the fault of “corporate negligence regarding store maintenance,” noting the cafe has shuttered briefly four times due to similar water leaks and sewage issues.

A Starbucks spokesperson said the renovation was originally planned for the fall, then moved to begin within the next few weeks. That the timeline was expedited last week after plumbers found massive pipe breakage.

The company is close to finalizing a temporary agreement with union lawyers to shift employees to other nearby cafes or remove them from the schedule until the Cleveland Circle spot reopens.

“We are happy to confirm the upcoming renovation of our Cleveland Circle store to bring forward the latest improvements to the customer and partner experience,” a statement read. “We’re pleased that the union agreed to meet this week to update the original agreement outlining transfers and schedules for the partners they represent.”

Tensions are high in part because of a string of union-busting allegations against Starbucks since workers at a number of cafes have launched organizing campaigns. Workers at shuttered stores in Kansas, Seattle, Maine, and New York have said the choice to close their stores was retaliation for organizing efforts. A unionized cafe at 443 Boylston Street also closed in January.

It also echoes recent decisions by Cambridge-based coffeeshop chain Darwin’s, and Harvard Square bakery Milk Bar, to shutter — moves some see as retaliation for union efforts.

But Starbucks, in particular, has faced a flood of complaints to the National Labor Relations Board, including over 40 locally since late 2021. Those accusations have pushed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to try to subpoena interim Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to testify before a Senate committee he chairs; a key vote on that effort is scheduled later this week.

“Look, the bottom line here is not complicated. You have a multibillionaire named Mr. Schultz, who’s head of a profitable, multinational corporation, who apparently thinks that he doesn’t have to pay attention to the law,” Sanders said last week.

In Massachusetts, Starbucks has faced strikes at multiple cafes, most notably one that lasted three months outside 874 Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University.

The Cleveland Circle closure is also weighing on customers who have seen the cafe deal with leaks, renovations, and low-stocked inventory for months.

Resident Finnegan Schick said he has heard about poor working conditions from multiple employees recently. Once, he was in the store when water poured from the ceiling.

“This is really my local coffee shop, and I would say that every couple months there’s a closure for one reason or the other,” he added. “And there’s perhaps no tragedy more dire than finding out that your local source of coffee is gone for the indefinite future.”

Diti Kohli