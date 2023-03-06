A corrugated path, two knocked out teeth, and a $30,000 dental bill

Rumble strips are bumpy by design and typically used on roadways to warn drivers they are too close to the edge of the road. They are also used to keep pedestrians away from certain areas considered unsafe, like median strips.

Drivers who park there are confronted by two pieces of weirdly-placed infrastructure: a 20-inch high steel barrier and a 16-inch-wide concrete rumble strip.

Drivers who park along Summer Street in the Fort Point section of Boston can step directly onto the sidewalk, except along a 100-foot stretch where access is blocked.

On Dec. 10, Bonnie Donohue parked on Summer Street and stepped onto the rumble strip carrying two bags of groceries to her nearby apartment. After a few steps, she tripped and fell face-first on the concrete.

The impact knocked out her front teeth and left her a bloody mess. She was rushed to Tufts Medical Center and kept overnight. A scan revealed a concussion.

It was a terrible ordeal for Donohue, a photographer who has taught at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts for more than 40 years. And expensive. Dental implants to replace her teeth will cost almost $30,000.

Donohue thinks the City of Boston should be held responsible for her injuries because of the way it configured the area next to the roadway outside her building.

Walking on the rumble strip seemed the least dangerous way for her to get from her legally-parked car to the sidewalk, she said. Otherwise, she would have had to either walk in the street or somehow get over the steel barrier.

I met Donohue on Summer Street after the city denied her claim for compensation. Looking around, I was baffled by the steel barrier and rumble strip, which are on both sides of the street, because they seemed to serve no obvious purpose. Maybe the rail is meant to stop a careening car from plunging from that section of Summer Street to A Street, which runs at a lower grade below Summer Street.

Whatever the reason, it certainly seems dangerous to those who park there, forcing them to risk life and limb simply to get to the sidewalk.

“I worried a lot that someone was going to get hurt,” Donohue said. “And it turned out that someone was me.”

Bonnie Donohue with the shoes she wore when she fell and knocked out her teeth in December after stumbling over a "rumble strip" that the City of Boston installed near her city-permitted parking area on Summer Street. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The steel barrier and rumble strip were installed by the city in 2019, as part of a $14 million project to add bike lanes on Summer Street between South Station and the convention center.

I sent the city questions, along with a photo and documents, saying the area where Donohue fell seemed inherently unsafe and asking for the purpose of the steel barrier and rumble strip. Days later, the city offered no explanation for them. It did, however, say it would begin a review of the area.

In her claim filed in late December, Donohue asked the city to cover her dental expenses and pay an unspecified amount for “pain, suffering and rehabilitation.”

It was quickly denied. “Our investigation indicates that the area in question was reasonably safe and convenient for travel,” the city law department wrote in a two-paragraph letter on Jan. 4.

Donohue later asked for reconsideration and obtained a letter of support from the board of the building where she lives. “We agree this corrugated section is hazardous to walk on and that there seems to be no options for safe entry and exit from parked cars [there],” the board wrote.

Donohue said, practically speaking, residents of her building have no choice but to park in an area she considers dangerous. Her building has no parking and keeping a car in a commercial garage would be prohibitively expensive.

The section where Donahue parked, which can accommodate about eight cars on each side, is restricted to those who have City of Boston resident stickers on their cars. That allows them to park for free and overnight. The other spaces on Summer Street are metered and limited to two hours.

Those who park there have three paths to the sidewalk. You can walk in the street until you get past the barrier and rumble strip, then cut between parked cars to get to the sidewalk.

But it’s a busy street, with cars and trucks whizzing by, and you can easily imagine a distracted driver suddenly veering to the right and clipping you. We are taught as children not to walk in the street.

Another way is to step onto the rumble strip and climb over the 20-inch steel barrier. But that’s not easy, especially when you’re carrying something.

A view of the installed barrier and rumble strip on a short section of Summer Street in Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The third option — the one Donohue usually chooses — is to walk the length of the rumble strip between the parked cars and the barrier to get to the sidewalk. But the rumble strip undulates with two-inch deep grooves.

Donohue, clutching one bag in front of her and the other behind, remembers worrying about her footing as she inched along. And then she went down.

She was wearing sensible winter boots with ordinary heels, there was no ice or snow, and it was still light at about 4 p.m., she said.

Donohue tried to interest a personal injury lawyer in taking her case. But the lawyer concluded it wasn’t worth his time, especially in light of the law that caps recoveries from the cities and towns for such injuries at $5,000.

Most personal injury lawyers work on a contingency basis, meaning they get a third of any settlement, which the cap limits to $1,650, at best.

“I thought I had a good case,” Donohue said. “If you can’t get safely from your car to the sidewalk, then the city should be responsible.”

I think the city owes Donohue more than what looks like a perfunctory denial.

One inexpensive way to mitigate the problem would be to replace the rumble strip with a smooth surface. Another would be to prohibit parking there and create residents-only parking elsewhere on Summer Street.

The state Legislature also has a role. The $5,000 liability cap, which applies to all municipalities, hasn’t been updated since 1965. As I wrote last year concerning another sidewalk injury, it doesn’t matter how badly someone is hurt or how much income they lose or how high their medical bills — the cap is ironclad.

Raising the cap might cost taxpayers a few bucks. But it would be a way of protecting, at least financially, the unfortunate among us who take a bad fall through no fault of our own.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.