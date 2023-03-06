Gavin Newsom says California is ‘done’ with Walgreens over abortion pill

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state will stop doing business with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. after the retailer said it will refrain from selling abortion pills in 20 Republican-led states.

The governor directed the California Department of Health and Human Services to review all relationships Walgreens has with the state, including MediCal and Covered California, the state’s two largest public insurance plans, according to Newsom’s spokesperson.

Last week, Walgreens said it won’t sell the abortion pill mifepristone in 20 states following warnings by Republican attorneys general of legal action against the company as well as CVS Health Corp. The two retailers could face legal consequences if they mail and distribute abortion medication in their states.