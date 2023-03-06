Requirements for Made in the USA label getting tighter

Shoppers could soon find it easier to tell if those grocery store steaks or pork chops were really “Made in the USA.” Federal agriculture officials on Monday released new requirements that would allow labels on meat, poultry, or eggs to use that phrase — or “Product of USA” — only if they come from animals “born, raised, slaughtered, and processed in the United States.” That’s a sharp change from current policy, which allows voluntary use of such labels on products from animals that have been imported from a foreign country and slaughtered in the United States, but also on meat that’s been imported and repackaged or further processed. Imports of beef from countries including Australia, Canada, and Brazil, for instance, account for about 12 percent of the total consumed in the United States. Overall, imports of red meat and poultry account for less than 6 percent, while imports of eggs account for less than half of 1 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

AIRLINES

Advertisement

DOT launches site on family seating policies

The Transportation Department is rolling out a “dashboard” to let travelers see at a glance which airlines help families with young children sit together at no extra cost. The announcement Monday comes as the department works on regulations to prevent families from being separated on planes. It’s the latest salvo in the Biden administration’s efforts to clamp down on what it calls “junk fees” and to put pressure on airlines to improve service. The dashboard rewards airlines with a green check if they guarantee that an adult family member can sit next to their young children if seats are available. On Monday, only three of the 10 US airlines listed on the website received a green check: Alaska, American, and Frontier. The site also includes links to each airline’s customer policies. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

German police crack ransomware gang tied to Russia

German police said Monday they have disrupted a ransomware cybercrime gang tied to Russia that has been blackmailing large companies and institutions for years, raking in millions of euros. Working with law enforcement partners including Europol, the FBI, and authorities in Ukraine, police in Duesseldorf said they were able to identify 11 individuals linked to a group that has operated in various guises since at least 2010. The gang allegedly behind the ransomware, known as DoppelPaymer, appears tied to Evil Corp, a Russia-based syndicate engaged in online bank theft well before ransomware became a global scourge. Among its most prominent victims were Britain’s National Health Service and Duesseldorf University Hospital, whose computers were infected with DoppelPaymer in 2020. A woman who needed urgent treatment died after she had to be taken to another city for treatment. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

VACCINES

Moderna looking to produce two COVID boosters

Moderna is planning to make two COVID-19 boosters for distribution later this year if countries can’t agree on which variant to target. It’s reasonably likely Moderna will need to update its shot ahead of the fall in the Northern Hemisphere as the virus continues to evolve, president Stephen Hoge said Monday in an interview. It still isn’t clear which strain regulators will want to immunize against and whether different jurisdictions will be able to agree on one. The mutating coronavirus has posed an ongoing challenge to regulators and vaccine makers trying to decide which one they should immunize against. Changes in the genetic makeup of the virus can render older shots useless, and its rapid alterations have outpaced drugmakers’ ability to design effective new shots. Last year, the United States wanted updated boosters targeting different Omicron variants than those that Europe and some other regions asked for. The conflicting guidance created a situation where Moderna and rival Pfizer were distributing two shots, some of which were only authorized in certain regions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES

Altria invests in Juul competitor

Days after exiting its stake in troubled electronic cigarette maker Juul, Altria announced a $2.75 billion investment in rival electronic cigarette startup NJOY. The Marlboro maker gets full ownership of NJOY’s e-vapor product portfolio, the Virginia company said Monday, including its pod-based e-vapor product ACE. The agreement also includes an additional $500 million in cash payments contingent upon regulatory approval of some products by NJOY Holdings Inc., based in Scottsdale, Ariz. Altria’s announcement comes just days after the company said that it was swapping its minority stake in Juul Labs for a license to some of Juul’s heated tobacco intellectual property. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla cuts prices again

Tesla reduced prices of its more expensive models again, days after Elon Musk said cuts earlier this year had piqued interest in the company’s electric vehicles. The Model S and X now start at $89,990 and $99,990 in the United States, down a respective 5.3 percent and 9.1 percent, according to Tesla’s website. The company lowered prices of the higher-performance Plaid versions of each vehicle by 4.3 percent and 8.3 percent. At $109,990, Plaid iterations of the S and X now cost $26,000 and $29,000 less than they did in early January. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter has another outage

Twitter was recovering Monday from its second outage in less than a week, after an “internal change” caused users to get error messages when clicking on links within tweets. “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now,” Twitter’s support account wrote in a post on the social media site just after noon New York time on Monday. “We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences.” Less than an hour later, the company tweeted that “things should now be working as normal.” Twitter owner Elon Musk, who bought the social network late last year for $44 billion and subsequently laid off more than half the staff, posted during the outage that the platform was “brittle.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CANDY

Swiss images stripped from Toblerone packaging due to outsourcing

The makers of Toblerone are stripping images of Switzerland’s famed Matterhorn and the Swiss flag from the packaging of the milk chocolate treat as they move some production to Slovakia. Mondelez International of Deerfield, Ill., which owns the Swiss-born brand, said Monday that it’s in the process of adapting the packaging of Toblerone products to conform with strict rules in Switzerland about how products qualify for the coveted “Swissness” moniker. In June, the company announced plans to outsource production of some Toblerone chocolates later this year to Bratislava, the Slovak capital — where wages and the cost of living are far lower than in wealthy, expensive Switzerland. At least four-fifths of the raw materials that go into the product have to come from Switzerland, and the processing that gives a product its “essential characteristics” must be carried out in Switzerland. The chocolate bar, made of honey and almond nougat, is distinctive for its triangular “peak” shape that evokes a mountain range and matching triangular packaging — sold in scores of countries and duty-free shops around the globe. — ASSOCIATED PRESS