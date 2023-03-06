Campaign finance regulators investigating whether MassGOP coordinated with superPAC, in violation of law

“We have provided all the documents that we have relating to that matter to OCPF,” Carnevale told the Globe on Monday. “We have not received any indication as to what OCPF is going to do with that yet.... [The] investigation is continuing.”

Party chair Amy Carnevale said on the television show “On the Record” Sunday that the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance is investigating actions “by the prior chair” related to “an independent expenditure committee.” Carnevale took over leadership of the party last month from former Chairman Jim Lyons.

State campaign finance regulators are investigating whether the Massachusetts Republican Party coordinated with an outside super PAC, in a potential violation of state law, the party’s new leader confirmed this week.

The Globe reported in January that Lyons appears to have communicated directly with an outside super PAC about digging up dirt on Governor Maura Healey during last year’s election. E-mails obtained by the Globe show that Lyons sent multiple messages last fall to Antoine Nader, chairman of the Mass Freedom Independent Expenditure PAC, referring to opposition research Lyons had solicited on Healey during her bid for governor.

State law prohibits independent expenditure PACs, which can accept donations of any size, from “directly or indirectly” coordinating with candidates or political parties. In other words, these outside PACs can spend money in an effort to support candidates, but cannot discuss with those candidates how they plan to spend the money.

But the e-mails appear to show Lyons and Nader working together, with the same firm conducting opposition research, the Stirm Group, to coordinate opposition research on Healey.

Lyons did not respond to a request for comment Monday. OCPF does not confirm whether it is investigating particular matters.

That investigation is just one of the party’s many problems. The state party is struggling with hefty debts and dwindling influence on Beacon Hill, especially since former Republican governor Charlie Baker left office and was replaced by a Democrat. Carnevale said last month that prior to her tenure, the party misreported hundreds of thousands of dollars to state campaign finance officials, and may owe vendors as much as $600,000.

The GOP has as much as $602,152 in unpaid invoices from vendors, but Carnevale said many of the invoices are “unsubstantiated” and appear to “not be the responsibility of the party.” That means some large unpaid obligations — including hundreds of thousands in ads for Geoff Diehl’s unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign — may not ultimately land on the party’s ledger. The party has hired a compliance firm, Red Curve Solutions, to review the payments.

OCPF is auditing the party, a process Carnevale said she believes is nearing its end.

