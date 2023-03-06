Everett School Committee weighs future of district superintendent who accused mayor of racism

Superintendent Priya Tahiliani, who has led the school system since December 2019, filed a complaint with the state last year accusing Mayor Carlo DeMaria of subjecting her to “blatant and overt acts of discrimination and retaliation.”

The contentious relationship between Everett’s mayor and superintendent of schools will come to a head Monday night in an expected vote on whether to renew the district leader’s contract.

DeMaria, who has a seat on the School Committee, voted in November against even opening negotiations on a new contract with the superintendent. Three of the committee’s nine other members joined him.

Tahiliani will need six committee votes to approve the successor contract. It’s unclear if the votes are there.

Tahiliani is the first person of color to lead the Everett schools, in a district where 85 percent of students are students of color. Prior to her arrival, the central office administrative team was 100 percent white, but after taking the job, she began appointing a more diverse staff.

The situation has drawn unusual public advocacy from Tom Scott, the executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.

“It would be a travesty not to have her continue as school superintendent,” said Scott, whose organization typically doesn’t weigh in on hirings or firings of district leaders. “I felt compelled, given what I see in the qualities that she provides and the needs that exist.”

Scott praised Tahiliani for strong leadership and commitment to the district’s students. Last year, the organization gave Tahiliani an award for “outstanding service to public education and the Association.”

Tahiliani was unanimously appointed superintendent in 2019, with a contract that runs through February 2024. She has received consistently positive performance evaluations from the School Committee, but in a complaint filed last year with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, she alleged that DeMaria and the School Committee intentionally undermined her and interfered with her ability to manage day-to-day operations of the schools.

“The institutional racism championed by Everett’s Mayor, Carlo DeMaria, and his cronies on the now reformed School Committee is palpable,” Tahiliani wrote in the complaint.

Tahiliani’s lawyer, Benjamin Flam, said in November that her complaint had been withdrawn so it could be filed in superior court. Another administrator, deputy Superintendent Kim Tsai, filed a similar MCAD complaint in November alleging discrimination based on gender, color, national origin, and retaliation. Tsai’s complaint accuses four school committee members, including DeMaria, of interfering with her work and cultivating a hostile work environment.

The city also came under federal scrutiny last year, with US Attorney Rachael Rollins opening an investigation of possible civil rights violations in city government. That followed a series of racist and racially charged incidents, including a leaked recording of a private Zoom meeting showing several city officials joking about recruiting Black people to public events to insulate themselves politically against charges of racism.

Tonight’s superintendent contract vote comes less than a week after Tahiliani’s predecessor, Frederick F. Foresteire, was released from jail pending an appeal of his trial conviction of indecent assault and battery on a woman who worked for him while he was superintendent. Foresteire, who served 29 years in the role, pleaded guilty to two other sexual assault allegations.

The committee is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Members will go into an executive session to discuss the negotiations with the superintendent before returning for a likely vote on the contract.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.