Fairhaven woman reported missing after taking dog out early Monday

Anapaula Huggins, 43, left with her home on Raymond Street with her dog and was last seen on video surveillance around 7:30 a.m. on Manhattan Avenue, according to a statement from Fairhaven police.

Police are searching for Anapaula Huggins, 43, a Fairhaven woman who went missing while walking her dog near Pope Beach on Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., her dog was found alone by Fairhaven Animal Control, the statement said, and Huggins was reported missing around 11:30 a.m.

Huggins stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has black hair, the statement said. She was last seen wearing black pants and a maroon jacket, the statement said.

Emergency responders including Fairhaven police, Fairhaven firefighters, and the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Search and Rescue Unit, as well as harbormasters, searched the shoreline from the land and the water, the statement said. A drone unit and K-9 units were used in the search, the statement said.

Anyone who locates Huggins or may have information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Fairhaven Police Department at 508-997-7421.

