Four Plymouth State students injured in hit-and-run crash, police say

Police have identified the driver in a hit-and-run crash Saturday that sent four Plymouth State University students to the hospital, officials said.
Shortly after 8 p.m., police in Plymouth, N.H., received several 911 calls reporting that multiple pedestrians had been struck on Main Street near the Flying Monkey theater, police said. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop and continued south, police said.
The pedestrians were taken to Speare Memorial Hospital, officials said. They have since been released.
“All four students were treated and released from the hospital, and we are doing all we can to support them and their families,” Patrick Gullo, a spokesperson for Plymouth State University, said in a statement.
Officers reviewed surveillance video from nearby businesses to identify the driver, police said.
“Further investigation revealed a possible suspect vehicle, which officers were able to locate parked at a residence in Plymouth,” police said in a statement. “The suspect’s vehicle had damage consistent with the accident and the driver has been identified.”
Criminal charges against the driver, who has not been identified, are pending, police said.
