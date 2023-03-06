Four Plymouth State students injured in hit-and-run crash, police say

Police have identified the driver in a hit-and-run crash Saturday that sent four Plymouth State University students to the hospital, officials said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police in Plymouth, N.H., received several 911 calls reporting that multiple pedestrians had been struck on Main Street near the Flying Monkey theater, police said. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop and continued south, police said.

The pedestrians were taken to Speare Memorial Hospital, officials said. They have since been released.