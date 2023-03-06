How a Boston comedian and duck boat tour guide has ended up on the news dozens of times

Over the last few years, O’Brien, a 42-year-old stand-up comic, duck boat tour guide, and podcaster, has been featured in man-on-the-street interviews dozens of times, arguably racking up more screentime on the evening news than anyone but local politicians and celebrities.

It’s no accident, O’Brien said (in yet another interview) — at least not always.

He just has a knack for speaking in soundbites that fit neatly into news broadcasts. And, he said, for sometimes being “in the right place at the right time.”

Advertisement

A video montage of his many appearances, which he recently posted online, is a testament to that claim.

In 2019, when Tom Brady made headlines for attempting to trademark the phrase “Tom Terrific,” O’Brien sidled up to a local news crew to share his take on how terrific he thought the then-Patriots quarterback was.

He’s “amazing at everything he does,” O’Brien told a reporter during an interview downtown, comparing Brady to pop star Justin Timberlake. “I’m sure the man’s an amazing singer.”

When Prince William and Kate Middleton came to Boston last year, he gave an interview to a news crew outside of City Hall, where officials held a welcoming ceremony.

“My lady friend said we had to come see the prince and princess and invite them out for drinks afterwards,” O’Brien told a news station. “But we didn’t get that close.”

And that’s not all: From Celtics playoffs games and NFL drafts, to local fires and Kyrie Irving T-shirts, he’s weighed in on them all.

O’Brien, who always gives his real name and maintains he’s not trying to hoodwink reporters, said he’s not ashamed to admit why he does it.

Advertisement

“I love attention,” he told the Globe. “I’m an outgoing person. And I mean, would I love to go viral and get 15 minutes of fame? Of course I would.”

It’s actually not hard to end up on the news in Boston, he said. He lives in the North End and spends a lot of time near TD Garden, either trying to catch the train at North Station or picking up groceries at the Star Market nearby.

That part of town, he’s noticed, is often teeming with TV reporters hoping to talk with Bostonians about the playoffs, or the latest MBTA fiasco.

He’s always happy to oblige.

“They’re just always there. It’s not like I’m seeking it out. I just kind of walk around Boston and there they are. So I ask, ‘Do you need a man-on-the-street?’” he said.

Sometimes, if he sees a reporter interviewing someone, he’ll stand nearby and wait his turn.

But other times, the news comes to him.

In 2019, a vacant building next door to his North End apartment collapsed. TV crews swarmed the area, and he regaled them with information about the “boom!” he’d heard when it fell in.

Four years later, on the same block, a different building’s roof caved in. Once again, he found himself giving reporters a first-person account of what he saw and heard.

“A crazy coincidence,” he said. (He showed his driver’s license to the Globe — he really does live there.)

Advertisement

Last year, when the Celtics faced the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, O’Brien was giving a duck boat tour when he spotted Steve Kerr, Golden State’s head coach, standing on the sidewalk in Back Bay. O’Brien seized the moment, and playfully heckled Kerr over the microphone. TV news stations saw a video clip of the interaction, and lined up to interview him — again.

“That was the biggest thing that I’ve ever done,” he said. “Like, that was in the national news.”

He has the right skills for such a mission. He’s a stand-up comedian, after all, and what’s a soundbite for the news if not a punchline?

He also studied broadcast media in college and worked for several years as a producer at sports radio stations in Boston, Orlando, and Buffalo — so he knows the business.

Being a die-hard Boston sports fan who almost always wears his home teams’ attire also seems to help boost his chances of being featured on the news, and gives off the “crazy fan” energy that viewers often crave.

And while he insists he’s never lied to a reporter to get on TV, O’Brien, who grew up in Western Mass., admits he will lean into the classic Boston accent for the camera.

It’s an impressive record, said Tim Caputo, a former TV reporter with NBC and WHDH.

After watching O’Brien’s sizzle reel, Caputo said he recognized and remembered interviewing him once about the Patriots.

In his 20 years on the job, Caputo’s can’t recall someone doing man-on-the-street interviews more than a few times.

Advertisement

Still, he gave O’Brien credit for being the exact type of interviewee anchors typically look for: knowledgeable, funny, and eager to chat.

“He comes out hot every time with some great takes,” Caputo said. “It’s like [ESPN analyst] Stephen A Smith. It makes good TV.”

Of course, O’Brien has his limits. He said he won’t weigh in on tragic news, like when a TV reporter approached him near the scene of a construction accident in which a woman was critically injured several years ago. For once, he declined to comment.

“I’m not going be on the news talking about someone getting hurt or dying or something. That’s morbid. But if it’s something stupid, yeah,” he said. “The Bruins? The Patriots? Something about Tom Brady copyrighting ‘Tom Terrific.’ I’ll tell you my thoughts on it.”

His friends can’t believe he’s been able to pull off so many appearances without anyone noticing. Some have jokingly accused him of sabotaging the North End single-handedly, being a “crisis actor,” or being Boston’s own version of Forrest Gump, always finding himself where the news is happening.

But in case anyone might think otherwise, O’Brien said he doesn’t have an agenda, and that this is all just a harmless hobby.

“It’s not malicious,” O’Brien said. “I’m not trying to make fun of journalism or the media or anything like that. It’s just me doing it because I think it’s funny.”

Advertisement

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.