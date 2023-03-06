Leominster man charged with attacking flight attendants, trying to open emergency exit door on LA to Boston flight

Torres was ordered held pending a detention hearing on Thursday, officials said. A request for comment was sent to Torres’s public defender Monday.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, made his initial appearance Monday in federal court in Boston on a sole count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon, federal prosecutors said.

A Leominster man was arrested Sunday for allegedly trying to open an emergency exit door during a flight from Los Angeles to Boston and attacking a flight attendant with a broken spoon, according to US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office.

He attracted the attention of the United Airlines flight crew about 45 minutes before landing in Boston, when a cockpit alarm sounded indicating that a “starboard side door” between the first-class and coach sections had been disarmed, prosecutors said.

A flight attendant found that a handle had been moved out of the fully locked position and that the emergency slide arming lever had been “disarmed.” The attendant secured the door and slide and reported the matter to the captain and crew, Rollins’s office said.

Another flight attendant reported having seeing Torres near the door and believed he had tampered with it.

The crew confronted Torres, who responded by asking if any cameras had captured him altering the door, prosecutors said. That prompted an attendant to notify the captain that Torres posed a threat and that the plane should land as soon as possible, prosecutors said.

At that point, Torres allegedly got out of his seat and approached two flight attendants standing by the starboard door.

“One of the flight attendants saw Torres mouthing something that he could not hear,” prosecutors said. “Torres then allegedly thrust towards one of the flight attendants in a stabbing motion with a broken metal spoon, hitting the flight attendant on the neck area three times.”

Passengers tackled Torres, who was restrained with the flight crew’s assistance, prosecutors said. He was immediately placed into custody once the plane landed in Boston.

Passengers also told investigators Torres had “asked a fellow passenger where on the safety card it showed where the door handle was located during the flight attendants’ safety briefing prior to takeoff and that Torres was seen pacing in a galley before attacking the flight attendant,” prosecutors said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.