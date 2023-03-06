The looming Providence school bus strike

At stake: If you were around for the union’s 11-day strike in 2018, you probably remember the disruption caused by school buses not running. More than 9,000 elementary and middle school students had to find alternative transportation, which led to a spike in absenteeism. With RICAS exams set to begin at the end of the month, district leaders would like to avoid the added stress of a strike during a standardized testing period.

First Student Inc. and Teamsters Local 251 have been locked in contract negotiations for months, but union secretary-treasurer Matt Taibi tweeted on Sunday that his members could go on strike as soon as Wednesday unless a new agreement is secured or negotiations are extended.

Providence students won’t have problems taking yellow buses to school today, but that could change later this week if the private company that oversees school transportation in the city and the union that represents drivers don’t reach a new deal.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The dispute: You have to take whatever you hear from the company and union with a grain of salt. Each side wants to present itself as the hero, and the other as the villain.

Advertisement

What we do know from First Student is that it has offered to pay all bus drivers $35.30 an hour by June 30, 2026, which the company claims would make Providence drivers the highest-paid in the region. The company has also offered to increase its contributions to the Teamsters Savings and Investment Plan and continue to pay 90 percent of members’ health care costs. The union has rejected the offer, but leadership isn’t talking publicly about its specific demands.

What now: Because these negotiations are largely between a private company and the union, Governor Dan McKee, Mayor Brett Smiley, and whoever is in charge of Providence schools these days don’t have much authority to swoop in and save the day.

Advertisement

But because a strike could affect thousands of students, the powers-that-be also can’t afford to sit on the sidelines. McKee has been in touch with both sides in recent days. It’s worth noting that former mayor Jorge Elorza played a much more public role during the 2018 strike, holding daily press conferences to update families about the status of negotiations.

One last point: The district has a multimillion-dollar annual contract with First Student, and in the event of a strike, their agreement requires the company to find alternative personnel or allows the district to secure other transportation for students. The problem, of course, is that there aren’t dozens of replacement bus drivers available on demand.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.