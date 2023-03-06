Man accused of attacking two Newton police officers due in court

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Newton courthouse on multiple assault charges stemming from his alleged reaction when police arrived at a Washington Street apartment around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The name of the man was not released by Newton police citing a state law that bars them from disclosing the identities of a person arrested in connection with an act of domestic violence. Under the law the person can only be publicly identified by the district attorney or in court.

The domestic violence suspect who allegedly punched two Newton police officers Saturday night, knocking one unconscious and attempting to take their guns is scheduled to appear in Newton District Court on Monday.

Outside the building, officers encountered a man who then retreated inside, Police Chief John Carmichael told reporters this weekend. The officers told the man he was under arrest and followed him into a bedroom, where he jumped onto a bed and told the officers they would not take him, Carmichael said.

The man allegedly began punching the officers as they attempted to place him in handcuffs, Carmichael said. The officers pulled the man onto the ground, breaking a coffee table in the apartment as the struggle continued, he said.

The man allegedly punched one officer in the side of the head and attempted to take the officer’s firearm from its holster, he said. The man was handcuffed but allegedly managed to try pulling a gun off one of the officers again, Carmichael said.

“The individual was being led out and, having his hands behind his back, he was still able to grab onto one of the officer’s firearms, which was holstered at the time,” Carmichael said.

Carmichael said “several” officers responded to the incident. None of them was wearing a body camera, though steps are underway to incorporate them. The department is planning a pilot program to be held this summer, he said.

