Mass. man killed after car slams into tree off Maine Turnpike, officials say

A Dracut man was killed Sunday morning after he veered off the highway and slammed into a tree on the Maine Turnpike in Wells, officials said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. when the car, a 2008 Buick Lacrosse, was traveling south in the area of mile marker 18.5, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The driver, identified as Kevin P. Mahoney, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.