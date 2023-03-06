Mass. man killed after car slams into tree off Maine Turnpike, officials say

A Dracut man was killed Sunday morning after he veered off the highway and slammed into a tree on the Maine Turnpike in Wells, officials said.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. when the car, a 2008 Buick Lacrosse, was traveling south in the area of mile marker 18.5, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Public Safety.
The driver, identified as Kevin P. Mahoney, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
“No other vehicles were involved and speed appears to be a contributing factor,” officials said.
The crash is under investigation, officials said.
