N.H. man seriously injured after losing control of snowmobile, hitting tree in Candia, N.H.

A person on a snowmobile flagged down Fish and Game conservation officers at about 3:45 p.m. and told them about the crash, leading them to its location by Tower Hill Pond, about a mile and a half from Tower Hill Road, Fish and Game said.

Christopher Betts, 42, of Allenstown, N.H., man was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, N.H., with “potentially life-threatening injuries,” New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement Monday.

A New Hampshire man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon after he lost control of his snowmobile and hit a tree in Candia, N.H., officials said.

About 15 minutes before, Betts appeared “to have lost control of his snowmobile while navigating a short turn, causing his machine to leave the traveled portion of snowmobile trail, striking a tree head on,” throwing him from the snowmobile, the statement said.

Joseph Gentile, 42, of Hampstead, N.H., was in the same riding party and saw the collision. Gentile jumped off his snowmobile to give Betts aid, Fish and Game said. His snowmobile went off the traveled part of the trail and sustained minor damage.

Gentile called 911 and provided aid until conservation officers made it to the scene, said Fish and Game.

“Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always wear the appropriate safety gear, to ride within their capabilities, and to be aware of the always changing trail conditions as winter winds to a close,” the statement said.

