Officials investigating death of Jamaica Plain man

Boston police are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found inside an apartment in Jamaica Plain Sunday night, officials said.
Shortly before midnight, officers conducted a well-being check at 940 Parker St., where they found a man “suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement. “The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.”
The man’s death is under investigation by homicide detectives, police said. No further information was immediately available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.