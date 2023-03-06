Planes clip each other at Logan Airport, one week after close call on runway

A United Airlines flight “departing for Newark made contact with another United aircraft (set to depart to Denver) as it was pushed back from the gate,” Mehigan said by e-mail. “The plane was being towed by United staff.”

Monday’s incident occurred just before 9 a.m. and involved two United Airlines planes, according to Jennifer Mehigan, a spokesperson for Massport, which runs Logan.

The wings of two planes clipped each other on the tarmac at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Monday morning, one week after a Learjet taking off at Logan had a “close call” with a JetBlue flight preparing to land, officials said.

No one was hurt in the incident. Mehigan referred further questions to United Airlines.

“While pushing back from its gate earlier today at Boston Logan, the wing of one United aircraft made contact with the wing of another United plane parked at the neighboring gate,” United officials said in a statement. “Customers on both aircraft deplaned normally and we’ve made arrangements to get them to their destinations on different aircraft.”

A witness posted a photo to Reddit Monday that appeared to show the wing of one plane partially lodged in the edge of a wing on the other aircraft.

“Tough start to Monday at Boston Logan,” the person wrote.

The clipping incident came after the close call on Feb. 27, which occurred shortly before 7 p.m. and involved a Learjet and JetBlue Flight 206, the FAA said Feb. 28.

“According to a preliminary review, the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway,” the FAA said.

“An air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to line up and wait on Runway 9 while the JetBlue Embraer 190 landed on Runway 4-Right, which intersects Runway 9,” the FAA said. “The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll instead.”

The JetBlue pilot took evasive action and initiated what is known as “a climb-out” maneuver as the Learjet crossed the intersection, avoiding a collision. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Last August, a Delta Airlines plane clipped another aircraft as it was pushing back from its gate at Logan, the Federal Aviation Administration said at the time.

The left winglet of a Boeing 757 clipped the horizontal stabilizer of an empty Delta Air Lines Bombardier CRJ-900 that was parked adjacent to it, FAA officials said. No injuries were reported.

