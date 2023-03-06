Police Commissioner Cox brings back former BPD lawyer as chief of staff

“We are excited to have Nicole Taub back with the Boston Police Department,” said Michael Cox, the department’s commissioner, in a statement. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and will be a great fit with our team as we continue to meet the public safety challenges facing our City and to grow trust with the Community.”

Nicole Taub, a former BPD lawyer who most recently worked for the town of Braintree as chief of staff and town solicitor, will fill the post. It was not immediately clear Monday what her salary would be, or who she is succeeding.

Boston’s police commissioner has appointed a new chief of staff, and the choice is being met with opposition from one law enforcement organization that represents officers of color.

Taub’s first day was Monday, according to the department.

But her appointment has already drawn pushback from the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers. Jeffrey Lopes, a Boston police detective who serves as president of MAMLEO, said some of the group’s members “have flagged concerns with her conduct related to diversity, equity, and inclusion” during her time as an attorney for BPD, something she did for 11 years before her Braintree stint.

“She’s never really been supportive of equity,” said Lopes, who added that his phone “hasn’t stopped ringing with people saying what a slap in the face this is” to officers of color.

“For me the concern is: we have so many qualified candidates within the department and you decide to call in someone from a different administration to run the show?” Lopes said.

In 2018, Taub was appointed Braintree town solicitor, after working as a senior staff attorney for the Boston Police Department’s Office of the Legal Advisor for 11 years. In 2020, The Patriot Ledger reported that she was named chief of staff by Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros, the first woman and Latina to hold that position.

Among those unhappy with the new appointment is Al Holder, a Boston police detective who sued the department and Taub in 2020. That litigation stems from a 2005 incident in which Holder witnessed an accidental shooting involving two other off-duty officers. BPD accused Holder of lying about the incident; he sued to clear his name, claiming in his complaint that Taub had acted dishonestly.

Specifically, he asserted she made false statements to an arbitrator years after the incident, which violated the department’s public integrity and truthfulness policies. But last December, a Suffolk Superior Court judge dismissed his claims against Taub.

“Why would you bring someone back that was so controversial?” Holder asked recently. “I’m beyond disgusted, it’s a kick in the face to every minority… but we’re used to it, for those of us that have been around.”

Holder said he was disappointed in Cox, given the commissioner’s experience with the department as a young Black officer, for not taking the concerns of other officers of color into account. (Cox successfully sued the Boston Police Department after he was mistaken for a murder suspect and beaten by fellow officers in 1995.)

“It’s pretty concerning,” he said of the appointment.

