Police seize more than 900 grams of fentanyl after arrest in Roxbury

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated March 6, 2023, 58 minutes ago
Boston police seized over 900 grams of fentanyl following an arrest Friday, officials said.Boston Police Department

Police on Friday seized more than 900 grams of fentanyl as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Roxbury, authorities said.

Samuel Romero, 25, of Roxbury, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Fairland Street, police said. He was wanted on two warrants for drug trafficking, police said.

Officers recovered 438 grams of fentanyl and $2,380 in cash from Romero once he was in custody, police said. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Romero’s home where they recovered 486 grams of fentanyl and $300 in cash, police said.

Romero is expected to appear in Roxbury District Court “on multiple counts of trafficking Class A Drugs,” police said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

