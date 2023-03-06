Prosecutors say gun dealer had explosive materials in his Revere apartment

State Police and agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives carried out a search warrant Jan. 5 at Daigle’s apartment on Proctor Avenue, where they “discovered explosive and destructive materials including a white powder identified as potassium perchlorate, a substance used in fireworks, ammunition percussion caps and explosive primers,” the statement said.

Cory Daigle, 28, who is currently facing federal charges in connection to a firearms business he ran in Littleton , pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said. He was ordered to possess no firearms or explosive materials and maintain monthly phone contact with probation.

A gun dealer from Revere was arraigned Monday in Chelsea District Court on a charge of possessing an incendiary device, after state and federal authorities seized explosive materials during a search of his home in January, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Investigators also found “a black plastic funnel, glue gun, mortar tubes, blasting caps and common fuses,” and seized multiple firearms, Hayden’s office said.

Daigle reportedly told investigators that he had used the materials to make fireworks two years ago, according to the statement.

Daigle’s attorney, Carmine Lepore of Lepore and Hochman, said his client did not have an incendiary device and lawfully owned the materials that were recovered.

“He is a federally licensed firearms dealer and is licensed to legally make his own firearms and ammunition and sell them,” Lepore said in a phone interview Monday. “These were things common to find with someone in his position.”

Daigle is due back in court April 19 for a probable cause hearing.

In January, federal prosecutors charged Daigle with conspiring to sell to a straw buyer three Glock handguns that were later recovered in the investigation of a Boston shooting that injured three people.

Advertisement

Daigle, who ran Steelworks Defense Solutions out of a mill building in Littleton, allegedly sold the pistols knowing they were actually going to an underage person, 20-year-old Gustavo Rodriguez, who was wounded in a shooting in Hyde Park two weeks later, prosecutors said. Rodriguez and the alleged straw buyer, Shakim Grant, 21, were also charged in connection to the scheme.

The mill was the subject of a Globe investigation in September, which reported that it was well known in local gun circles as a place where some dealers are willing to exploit loopholes in the state’s notoriously strict gun laws. The dealers there insist they are following the letter of the law.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.