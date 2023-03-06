Push renewed for R.I. abortion coverage bill

But at 2 p.m. Monday, the House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act introduced by House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian, an East Providence Democrat.

At the time, advocates demanded that the legislature reconvene and pass the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, which would provide for abortion coverage in the health insurance of Medicaid recipients and state employees. The Assembly did not return for a special session to take up that legislation.

PROVIDENCE — Last year’s General Assembly session concluded one day before the US Supreme Court ended 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade in a 5-to-4 decision.

And on Monday morning, Kazarian said, “I am feeling very strong about its prospects. A lot of people ran for office specifically on this issue and won, and they are excited to support this legislation.”

She said she feels good about the conversations she has been having about the bill with other House members, including House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, and House Majority Leader Christopher R. Blazejewski, a Providence Democrat.

And Kazarian said it helps that Governor Daniel J. McKee, a Cumberland Democrat, included funding for the abortion coverage in his budget proposal this year.

Last year, when he was running for a full four-year term, McKee faced criticism for not including funding for the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act in last year’s budget. But this year, his budget proposal includes $592,405 to provide abortion coverage to residents enrolled in Medicaid and another $29,500 to add abortion coverage to the state employee health insurance plan.

“I was glad to see it come up in the governor’s race,” Kazarian said, “and to see the governor fulfill his promise to include it in the budget,”

She said she can’t speak to the bill’s prospects in the Senate. While Shekarchi has supported abortion rights in the past, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, has described himself as “pro-life.”

But Kazarian noted that Senator Bridget Valverde, an East Greenwich Democrat, has introduced a Senate version of the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act.

“This is the fourth year I have introduced this legislation, and support both inside and outside the State House continues to grow,” Valverde said. “A clear majority of members in both the House and Senate have signed onto this legislation this year, and Rhode Islanders are overwhelmingly with us. It’s time to end these abortion coverage bans.”

Valverde’s bill has been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has not set a date for a hearing. The new Judiciary Committee chair, Senator Dawn Euer, supports abortion rights.

Kazarian noted that in 2019, both the House and Senate passed the Reproductive Privacy Act, which aimed to protect abortion rights in Rhode Island in case the US Supreme Court did overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I think with the new legislators that came in, our position on this issue is very strong, and there has been more education about this issue,” she said.

While opponents says taxpayers should not be forced to fund abortions, Kazarian said, “Our response is abortion is the only medical procedure not covered by all insurance types in Rhode Island.”

Elected officials should not be determining which medical procedures residents can access, she said. “They should be having those discussions in privacy with their medical professionals.”

The House Judiciary Committee has already begun receiving written testimony opposing and supporting the legislation.

For example, Allyn Meyers, a former Republican state Senate candidate who lives in Tiverton, urged the committee to vote against the bill.

“I talked to thousands of RI voters during the last election cycle,” Meyers wrote. “This very subject was raised by most as something that the vast majority of people in RI oppose.”

He said that senior citizens told him they would prefer their tax money be used for dental and eye care for the most vulnerable in society. “Many of those people were pro-choice in their beliefs but opposed taxpayer-funded abortions. The voters are watching this issue closely and will remember your votes in 2024,” Meyers wrote.

The committee also heard from supporters of the bill, such as Robyn Linde, of Providence.

“As a member of Amnesty International Providence, I am writing to urge you to vote yes on H5006, the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act,” Linde wrote. “Rhode Island voters pushed to protect the right to abortion. This bill makes sure that state employees and low-income people can afford care by getting rid of discriminatory bans on health coverage for abortion. Please support this important legislation. We should eliminate barriers to health services, not make it harder to get.”

The House Judiciary Committee will also consider the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, sponsored by Representative Ramon A. Perez, a Providence Democrat. The bill would spell out duties and obligations of medical personnel in the rare occurrence of an infant being born alive after an attempted abortion, and violations would be punishable as a felony with imprisonment up to 10 years and/or a fine of $25,000.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.