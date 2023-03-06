Quiet weather might be good for stargazing this week

Those winds will continue on Tuesday, along with somewhat colder temperatures approaching 40°. Any precipitation this week will be light and insignificant, with the unlikely chance of a quick flurry or sprinkle.

A storm rotating over Atlantic Canada is brining strong winds to parts of New England. (COD Weather)

After quite a bit of precipitation last week, we are in a relatively dry pattern for the next several days. A storm system continues to rotate east of New England and has been retrograding Southwest for the last 24 hours. As the gradient between that storm and higher pressure has grown, winds have increased across the area. On the loop below you can see the clouds from the system in Eastern Canada rotating toward the United States and then southward. This happens because the jet stream becomes blocked further downstream and forces things in the opposite direction.

Odds favor normal or slightly below average temperatures for mid-March this year. (NOAA) NOAA

The next week or so, while skies are clear, will provide good opportunities to check out some of the planets that are easily viewable right now. If you are a morning person, you may see Spica—a bright star that’s often confused for a planet—just underneath the moon in the early hours of the day.

Looking south late this week you might spot Spica just below the moon. (EarthSky.org) Earthsky.org

In the evening, Jupiter and Venus will also be viewable and bright this week. The full moon this month is called the “worm moon,” and honors the string of earthworms and insect larvae that will begin to emerge from the soil as we close in on the equinox in a couple of weeks.

Jupiter and Venus are part of the evening sky this month. (EarthSky.org) Earthsky.org

As we look ahead to the weather this weekend, all eyes will turn to a potential coastal storm that may or may not reach New England. However, with no significant warm-ups in sight, odds may actually favor the storms bringing a bit of snow to parts of New England.