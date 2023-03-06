R.I. fire district will have to vote on charter revisions to resolve voting rights dispute. But just who gets to vote is still at issue.

“We need your help in forcing them to honor the rule of law and the Charter approved by the Legislature,” Bonnet Shores resident Robert Patterson wrote to Secretary of State Gregg Amore on Feb. 24, a little over a week after a contentious Fire District Council meeting.

But it has decidedly not come to an end. The latest round in the Bonnet Shores Fire District includes an accusation of public officials illegally serving in their roles, dueling proposals on what to do about the voting rights of people who own beach cabanas, and a cry for help to the Secretary of State.

NARRAGANSETT — A voting-rights controversy that’s also a shoreline fire-district controversy seemed to come to an end with a court decision and legal settlement between the warring parties in Bonnet Shores last year.

Bonnet Shores Fire District Chair Carol O’Donnell disagrees with Patterson, both about the proposed changes to the charter, and about her ability to continue serving, which she says is proper.

“It’s in the constitution,” O’Donnell said in a written message.

The fight along the shore in Narragansett speaks to a broad issue — democracy — and a narrow one: fire districts in Rhode Island. These entities were created by the state government, often in seaside communities. But several of them, including Bonnet, don’t actually fight fires, acting instead as a town within a town.

And the elections to their governing councils matter. The district taxes property owners. They can set rules on the beach, which tends to rile people up one way or the other.

The Bonnet Shores Beach Club, a private beach club in the Bonnet Shores Fire District at the center of a voting rights controversy. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

For years, though, like other fire districts, the Bonnet Shores Fire District restricted voting in its elections to people who owned a certain amount in taxable property there — including bathhouses or cabanas at the Bonnet Shores Beach Club, a private association within the fire district. It’s unconstitutional to deprive non-property-owning residents of the right to vote in a government entity’s elections, civil rights groups say, although it’s not unheard of in Rhode Island fire districts.

In 2020, a group of Bonnet Shores Fire District residents — Patterson among them — sued the district in state court. They were seeking the right for non-property owners to vote and, broadly speaking, trying to kick non-residents, like cabana and locker owners, off the voter rolls.

Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter found in January 2022 that Bonnet Shores had to allow people who lived there to vote in Fire District Council elections if they were otherwise eligible to vote.

On the question of whether cabana and bathhouse owners who actually lived elsewhere could vote, the outcome of the case, which settled in May 2022, was more nuanced.

The plaintiffs had said that allowing unfettered numbers of non-resident property owners to vote in Bonnet Shores council elections was diluting their own votes. Taft-Carter found that their votes had been diluted, but she stopped short of explicitly kicking non-residents off the rolls. The cabana owners hadn’t been named in the lawsuit, so they couldn’t be disenfranchised through it.

Instead the Fire District would have to set up a charter revision committee. There, they’d thrash out questions about voting rights.

The charter committee came up with a proposal: People who lived there could vote, whether or not they owned property, if they were otherwise eligible. People who lived in seasonal residences for at least 60 days of the past year and were residing there at the time of the vote could also vote, according to the proposal. The proposal would not have allowed corporate entities with property interests to vote, as the previous charter did — just people who live there, either seasonally or permanently.

The charter committee also heard, but didn’t vote to approve, an alternative proposal from a dissenting member, Faith LaSalle. LaSalle’s proposal would have allowed owners of commercial property, like beach club units, to vote. It did, though, restrict commercial property votes to one per unit, instead of allowing all the owners on a deed to vote. It would also have allowed owners of residential properties or trustees of trusts that owned residential properties to vote, without a residency requirement.

“It is designed to unify our wonderful community by keeping as many taxpayer voters who now vote, in a new franchise that adds the permanent residents of Bonnet who qualify to vote in Narragansett, but did not own the house they live in; and at the same time addresses the dilution issues,” LaSalle said in a written statement.

Before any change happens, though, it has to go through the General Assembly. Then the people of the Bonnet Shores Fire District will have to vote to ratify it.

Which is now getting really complicated. State Representative Carol Hagan McEntee’s district includes Bonnet Shores, and she owns property in the fire district, but she lives in Wakefield, so she’s seeking an advisory opinion about whether she can even deal with the issue.

State Senator Alana DiMario doesn’t have the same potential issue. She said the legislation she plans to introduce is the proposal the majority of the charter committee supports — cabana and bathhouse owners can’t vote, residents and seasonal renters with at least 60 days can. But the legislation wouldn’t actually make it a law. It would enable voters in Bonnet Shores to vote yea or nay.

And who are those “voters” who will vote yea or nay on the new charter? The legislation DiMario plans to introduce — contrary to what the charter committee requested — would use the old voting rules, plus non-property owners. In other words, in the legislation DiMario plans to introduce, cabana and bathhouse owners would be able to vote on a proposal that would deprive them of the right to vote in future elections.

DiMario said she did not feel the General Assembly could go further than the judge in the civil case, and all she did was add non-property owners, but she noted there will be hearings.

Patterson disagrees. By allowing cabana and bathhouse owners to vote, the General Assembly would be setting up an election that a state judge has ruled unconstitutionally dilutes votes, he argues.

“They’re proposing to let people vote when it’s been previously decided in court that doing so is unconstitutional,” Patterson said.

A lot of people involved in this story, as you might imagine, are lawyers. And even those lawyers’ lawyers are not seeing eye to eye. The separate attorney hired by the charter review committee, William Conley, took issue with the attorney for the fire district council, saying he was incorrectly explaining the effect of the decision. Thomas Dickinson responded by quoting Bill Belichick: “It is what it is.” In keeping with the spirit of the Hoodie, he declined to elaborate.

This all may end up back in court. Patterson blames Carol O’Donnell and Marlene Bellini, the chair and vice chair of the Fire District Council, for trying to “undermine” the changes.

In a written statement, O’Donnell said they’re not trying to undermine anything, but instead trying to follow the judge’s ruling and serve the voters of Bonnet Shores — “some of whom have expressed their disapproval of the (charter committee’s) proposed voting changes.”

“The judge added permanent residents who qualify to vote in Narragansett, she did not remove anyone’s vote, nor did the Council,” O’Donnell said in a statement she wrote with Bellini. “All voters who voted under the original Charter, plus residents can vote at this time. The judge ruled over-inclusion is better than under.”

O’Donnell’s statement did acknowledge opposition to the charter committee’s changes — it would give some seasonal renters who may never set foot in the fire district again the right to vote, while depriving non-resident property owners who contribute a lot in taxes of that same right, O’Donnell argued. That goes beyond just cabana and bathhouse owners and even people who own residences but might not spend a cumulative 60 days a year there, some opponents of the Patterson proposal say.

Meanwhile Patterson says O’Donnell and Bellini shouldn’t even be on the Fire District Council anymore. No election for council was held because of questions about who could vote, and their three-year terms are now up, Patterson said. The district’s rules allow “officers” to extend their terms until a successor is chosen, but council members aren’t “officers,” Patterson argued.

O’Donnell said she and Bellini are properly serving in a way that’s been done in the past.

Patterson wrote to Secretary of State Amore’s office about his concerns about O’Donnell and Bellini continuing to serve. A spokeswoman for Amore said the office was aware of Patterson’s concerns, but had no further comment.

To Patterson, that’s part of the problem, and it’s not just the Bonnet Shores Fire District but other such districts or “cowboy” government entities.

“They act with impunity,” Patterson said, “because they know there’s no one there who will tell them they can’t.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.