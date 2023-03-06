Student at Roxbury K-8 school taken to hospital after eating chocolate that may have contained marijuana

One student from a Roxbury K-8 school was taken to the hospital Monday after a group of students ate chocolate that could have contained marijuana, police said.
Boston police went to the Maurice J. Tobin K-8 School shortly before 12:10 p.m. in response to a report that students had eaten marijuana-infused chocolate bars, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the Boston Police Department’s chief spokesman.
An investigation showed that several students ate the chocolate “that may have contained marijuana,” Boyle said in an e-mail. The investigation is ongoing, he said.
The students, including one who became ill, were evaluated by the school nurse, leading to one being taken to the hospital by Boston EMS, he said. The others were released to their parents.
Advertisement
Boston Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.
No further information was immediately available.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.