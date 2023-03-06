Student at Roxbury K-8 school taken to hospital after eating chocolate that may have contained marijuana

One student from a Roxbury K-8 school was taken to the hospital Monday after a group of students ate chocolate that could have contained marijuana, police said.

Boston police went to the Maurice J. Tobin K-8 School shortly before 12:10 p.m. in response to a report that students had eaten marijuana-infused chocolate bars, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the Boston Police Department’s chief spokesman.

An investigation showed that several students ate the chocolate “that may have contained marijuana,” Boyle said in an e-mail. The investigation is ongoing, he said.