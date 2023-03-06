Suffolk County Sheriff fined for creating new position for niece, getting child care help from subordinates

The press release stated that Tompkins created a $45,000 per year position for an entry-level management assistant in the Sheriff’s Department’s External Affairs Division in November 2016, a month after his wife died and his adult niece moved in to his home from New Jersey to help care for his two children.

Suffolk County Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins paid a $12,300 civil penalty for creating a position in his department for his niece and for repeatedly requesting personal favors such as errands and child care from his subordinates, violating Massachusetts conflict of interest laws, according to a press release Monday from the State Ethics Commission.

Tompkins’ niece occupied the new position, despite not having gone through the proper hiring process, until she resigned in 2018, the release said.

While on the clock, she would routinely leave work with the sheriff’s approval to pick and drop his daughter, the Ethics Commission detailed in a disposition agreement signed by Tompkins. His niece’s official job responsibilities included writing a newsletter, posting social media content, and organizing community events for the Sheriff’s Department.

The chief of the External Affairs Division had not requested any such position be filled and had not interviewed Tompkins’ niece nor reviewed her resume, according to the Ethics Commission.

Between 2014 and 2022, the Ethics Commission said Tompkins also asked subordinates to care for and transport his children as well as run personal errands for him multiple times during work hours.

Tompkins admitted to the violations and waived his right to a hearing, the press release stated. He did not immediately respond to a Globe request for comment.

Massachusetts conflict of interest law prohibits public employees from “requesting or receiving anything of substantial value that is not authorized by law and is given to them because of their official position,” the press release said.

Because he used his position to gain valuable and unwarranted privileges and assistance, Tompkins risked being improperly influenced by his niece and other subordinates, who could “unduly enjoy his favor as sheriff,” according to the press release.

Public employees in Massachusetts are prohibited from soliciting or accepting gifts worth more than $50. The disposition agreement stated that the value of Tompkins’ niece and staff members providing child care exceeded $50 because they were paid more than that by the Commonwealth while helping Tompkins during work hours. And the value also exceeded $50 in another way: By getting employees to help him, Tompkins avoided the cost of paying for private child care, the agreement said.

This is the second time Tompkins, appointed sheriff of Suffolk County in 2013 by then Governor Deval Patrick, has paid a civil penalty for violating a conflict of interest law. In 2015, Tompkins paid $2,500 for invoking his position as sheriff when asking store owners remove campaign signs from his election opponent.

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.