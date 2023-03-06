Woman known as ‘Granby Girl’ identified 45 years after her killing

Tucker’s husband at the time of her disappearance, Gerald Coleman, died in prison in 1996; he’d been convicted the year before of rape in a separate case, Gagne said.

During a briefing Monday, First Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Steven Gagne said Patricia Ann Tucker, whose body was discovered on Nov. 15, 1978, off of Amherst Road, was the victim of the case that for decades had stymied investigators.

Authorities on Monday revealed the identity of a 28-year-old woman found shot to death in Granby more than four decades ago and said that her husband at the time, who died in a Massachusetts prison in 1996, is a person of interest in the slaying.

Identifying Tucker marked a key breakthrough in the case, which in 1998 had prompted members of the community to place a headstone for her in a local cemetery that read, “Unknown, Nov. 15, 1978. In God’s care.”

Gagne said Coleman, who’d also been arrested in Hartford, Conn., in 1968 on kidnapping, assault, and firearm charges, never reported his wife missing. Coleman remains “certainly, at a minimum, a person of strong interest in Patricia’s disappearance and death,” he said.

Patricia Ann Tucker, identified at a press conference as the murdered “Granby Girl”. Granby Police

In addition, Gagne read a poignant statement from Tucker’s now-adult son, Matthew Dale, who attended the briefing with relatives but did not speak to reporters.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone [for] trying to identify my mother and wrapping your arms around her, especially the community of Granby,” Dale wrote. “Thank you for never giving up on her. At least I have some answers now after 44 years. It’s a lot to process, but hopefully the closure can begin now.”

Gagne said Tucker’s “skeletonized and clothed” remains were found near a logging road off Amherst Street in Granby, a town outside of Springfield. The medical examiner at the time determined the victim was a female, likely between the ages of 19 to 27, and that she was killed by a bullet wound to her left temple, Gagne said.

Her death was ruled a homicide, and no other injuries were noted.

The medical examiner, Gagne said, estimated the remains had been left in the area for several months. She was buried anonymously in West Cemetery in Granby following her autopsy. Gagne said Granby and State Police in 1978 had launched an “extensive investigation” to identify her and her killer, to no avail.

But a break in the case came in March of 2022, when authorities sent a biological sample from the victim to a private lab in Texas, called Othram. The lab used forensic genetic genealogy to identify a relative in Maryland.

On Jan. 30, 2023, Gagne said, investigators spoke with that woman who said her aunt, later identified as Tucker, went missing in the 1970s. They also spoke with Dale, who said his mother disappeared in 1978. Dale’s DNA profile was a 100 percent match for Tucker’s, officials said.

Tucker went by the name Patricia Coleman at the time of her death Gagne said. She was born Patricia Ann Tucker and later used the married names of Patricia Heckman, Patricia Dale, and, at the time of her disappearance and death, Patricia Coleman.

Tucker married Coleman in November 1977 and the couple bought a house together in East Hampton, Conn., in April 1978.

Foreclosure proceedings on the property began in late 1978 and were completed a couple months later, Gagne said.

Dale told investigators that around the time of Tucker’s disappearance, Coleman had dropped him off at a home in Massachusetts and he never saw his mother or Coleman again, Gagne said.

He said DCF records indicate Dale was left with a woman who lived in Chicopee; that woman had indicated Coleman asked her to watch Dale for a few hours while he and Tucker took care of personal business, records show.

After a few days, the woman contacted authorities and Dale was reunited with his biological father, Gagne said.

“While it’s satisfying to finally know who ‘Granby Girl’ actually was, the investigation won’t stop until we identify her killer and bring the family an additional measure of closure and justice,” Gagne said in a statement. “This investigation has spanned decades, and will continue until each and every possible lead is explored.”

Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan said in a statement that unsolved cases “sometimes seem to go cold, but investigators never give up.”

“The Massachusetts State Police, Granby Police, and Northwestern District Attorney’s staff worked collaboratively for years to achieve this breakthrough in the investigation, and— most importantly — provide some answers to the victim’s family,” Sullivan said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Granby police at 413-467-9222 or email Detective James White at jwhite@granbypd.org.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.