‘Trim issues’ on jet taking off from N.H. may have led to deadly turbulence, NTSB says

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A business jet may have experienced problems with its stability before severe buffeting that caused the death of a passenger, the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday.

The NTSB said in a news release that it is looking at a “reported trim issue," a reference to adjustments that are made to an airplane’s control surfaces to ensure it is stable and level in flight. The agency initially reported that the plane experienced severe turbulence late Friday.

The Bombardier executive jet was traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, before diverting to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.