An outsider to lead State Police? We’ll have to see.

Re “Healey’s chance to go big on State Police reform” (Editorial, Feb. 28): Finding an outside candidate for superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police is a tempting solution. After all, can we expect someone who might be a 20- or 30-year product of the State Police culture to successfully change that culture?

But the execution of this idea gets tricky. Can we find any good candidates from police forces out there who don’t match the State Police culture? Would they be willing to put that behind them to tackle the tough multiyear job of changing a deeply rooted and pervasive culture while still maintaining an effective police force? Will the people screening candidates really know what to look for? Will our governor and our elected officials be ready to back up the new superintendent in the face of strong union opposition to change?