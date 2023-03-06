Biden’s war on junk fees enlists a warrior

And so when Biden took on the issue of junk fees in the middle of his State of the Union address , it was a moment at least for some of us to put down the traditional bowl of popcorn and cheer.

Sometimes it’s the little stuff that just drives people nuts — that gets under their skin because it makes no sense. Well, no sense other than to confirm the holy alliance of greed and deception that makes corporate America say, “Who us?”

“Junk fees may not matter to the very wealthy, but they matter to most folks in homes like the one I grew up in,” he said. “They make it harder for you to pay the bills or afford that family trip.”

And so he made a pitch for his Junk Fee Prevention Act.

“We’ll ban surprise ‘resort fees’ that hotels tack on to your bill,” he promised. “These fees can cost you up to $90 a night at hotels that aren’t even resorts.”

Oh, Uncle Joe, where were you when I needed you?

OK, so this particular hotel was close enough to a Fort Lauderdale beach to legitimately be in the resort category. The “resort fee” tacked on to an already pricey room rate was, by that presidential standard, a relative bargain fee of $38, plus another $5 tax on the fee (talk about adding insult to injury).

Ah, but what did that buy?

Well, it included, the hotel noted, two bottles of water a day (oh, whoopee), retail cost maybe $1.50. And the two beach towels hanging in a bag — no, not to keep, silly. And two days of a “free” lounge chair at the beach. The other five days, well, you’re on your own. Want an umbrella with that “free” lounge chair? Well, that’s another $30!

What the fee actually did was make the hotel look cheaper than it really was for those booking online and make more difficult the kind of comparison shopping vacationers often do. According to the White House, more than one-third of hotel guests report being hit with such additional fees, which totaled billions of dollars for hotels.

Hotels aren’t the only culprits, as Biden pointed out. Airlines for years have been getting away with low-balling prices then adding on fees for everything from bottled water to checked bags (thus causing the nightmarish crush of carry-ons) to, yes, being able to sit next to your own kid.

“We’ll prohibit airlines from charging up to $50 round trip for families just to sit together,” Biden pledged. “Baggage fees are bad enough — they can’t just treat your child like a piece of luggage.”

The words were hardly out of the president’s mouth when United Airlines responded with a policy change to make it easier for families to book seats together.

But voluntary compliance — still not even close to universal — isn’t a substitute for congressional action that would allow the Department of Transportation to mandate fee-free family seating for those traveling with children under the age of 13.

Biden also targeted fees levied by Internet and cellphone companies for switching providers and excessive service, delivery, and facilities fees for tickets to concerts or sporting events. Seriously now, how much “handling” is involved in sending a QR code to your phone?

In choosing his villains, Biden has hit on a handful of universal gripes that even this sharply divided Congress can find some manner of bipartisan agreement on. Those ticket fees hit fans of Taylor Swift and Blake Shelton alike.

Of course, behind every fee is some powerful interest group willing to write the campaign checks or host the next fundraiser for those willing to vote the “right” way.

But, as the president put it, “Americans are tired of being played for suckers.”

Got that one right, Uncle Joe. Now if only Congress was paying attention.

Rachelle G. Cohen is a Globe opinion writer.