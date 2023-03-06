Gen Z is more than the sum of its social anxieties

Kat Rosenfield claims that Gen Z is afraid of independence because of “the removal, via technology, of so much of what used to be the ordinary friction of existing as a person in the world” (“The illusion of a frictionless existence,” Ideas, Feb. 26). My job as a user experience designer is to remove these frictions. These trivial inconveniences alone could never add up to her conclusion.

Gen Z’s social anxieties are much more likely to be caused by the world events they’ve experienced combined with their exposure to social media.

Rosenfield claims that the decline of Gen Z’s social skills is caused by simplicity of food delivery and Zoom hangouts, rather than the real culprit: a pandemic that resulted in an outright ban on in-person social interactions. Although she suggests that this group’s anxieties predated COVID-19 by at least 10 years, the pandemic came at a crucial point for Gen Z, when they would be making their first real friend, having their first kiss, or starting their first job.