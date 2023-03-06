Giggling grand juror has dishonored and set back the process

While living in Boston a few years ago, I was privileged to serve for more than four months on the grand jury and further honored to be chosen foreperson. We heard evidence for cases ranging from minor drug infractions to alleged murders, some quite horrifying. We were sworn to secrecy and for good reasons. Names of people came before us who will never know that they were mentioned in our drab jury room, because the jury determined they should not be indicted.

I am truly horrified by the publicity tour by Emily Kohrs, who served as foreperson on the Atlanta-based grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump et al. Perhaps her oath did not include secrecy to the extent we swore to in Boston, and that would be most unfortunate. By enjoying her 15 minutes of fame, Kohrs, practically giggling over meeting the famous people giving testimony, has complicated the case for prosecutors. She would have better served her jury, her state, her oath, and the American people had she gone home and jumped up and down like a teenager after having being asked to the prom.