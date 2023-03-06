US has an overwork problem. A four-day workweek can fix it.

Over the past two years, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve experienced record stress and burnout levels, the Great Resignation and reshuffle, and quiet quitting. A recent survey of nurses found nearly two-thirds had experienced stress in the past two weeks, and 43 percent reported feelings of burnout. Meanwhile, US employers are sitting with 10.5 million unfilled positions , and the combination of long COVID, aging, and employee burnout suggests this dilemma won’t solve itself. The pandemic has been the trigger for the virulence of these problems, but they also predate it. The United States has an overwork problem.

That’s why we’ve been studying the four-day workweek. Last February, we began tracking outcomes at companies that are giving their employees a four-day, 32-hour schedule but with five days of pay. They’re participating in six-month trials of the four-day workweek, which are preceded by two months of coaching, mentoring, and peer support for a process of “work reorganization,” which reduces dysfunctional meeting cultures, distractions, and other low-value activity in order to maintain existing levels of output. The model is the brainchild of Andrew Barnes, a New Zealand entrepreneur and cofounder, with Charlotte Lockhart, of 4 Day Week Global, the organization running the trials. Barnes successfully implemented the four-day workweek at his company, Perpetual Guardian, in 2018, along with a pledge by employees to keep up their productivity.

There are now more than 6,200 workers and just under 200 companies around the world that have completed or are currently in trial with this model. Companies hail from Ireland — the site of the first trial — the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, continental Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, the country where the largest trial, with 61 companies and nearly 3,000 workers, recently ended. Companies were free to design their work schedules individually, with the only stipulation for participation being maintaining pay and instituting a “meaningful reduction in hours.” The most popular schedule was a Friday off-day for everyone, but many companies chose rotating off-days so they could stay open all week, and some gave employees the choice of the day off. More than 90 percent of employees reported that they got a full day off each week most of the time.

Findings from the first three completed trials are encouraging. We surveyed employees just before the trial began, at midpoint, and at the trial’s end. On a wide range of well-being outcomes, they experienced large, statistically significant findings. These include lower levels of burnout and stress (70 percent and 37 percent respectively); better physical and mental health (36 percent and 42 percent); and more positive and fewer negative emotions — 65 percent and 53 percent.

They were experiencing less fatigue and fewer sleep problems, and they were exercising more. The average rating for life satisfaction went from 6.68 to 7.55 (on a scale of zero to 10), and satisfaction with time jumped an impressive 2.16 points. Participants reported less work-family conflict, less family-work friction, as well as great work-life balance. They used the off-day for leisure and hobbies, followed by housework and care, and personal maintenance. These findings support what we hear from many workers — a two-day weekend is just not sufficient for a happy and healthy life.

Companies have similarly positive experiences. We have been collecting data on revenue, absenteeism, resignations, and new hires. On all these metrics, results have been positive. In the UK trial, resignations fell by an impressive 57 percent. Companies rated the trials very highly — a 9.0 average in the first two trials (companies from Ireland, the United States, Canada, and Australia) and 8.5 among UK companies. The average rating for productivity among all the companies was 7.5. But the most revealing measure of all is whether or not they opted to continue with the four-day workweek. Only a few among the nearly 100 companies are not doing so.

The positive experiences of the companies point to an unusual feature of this movement — the role of business. Historically it has been workers, trade unions, and eventually governments that have taken the lead in worktime reduction. Today, we’re seeing CEOs and senior management recognizing the benefits for both employees and the bottom line. This bodes well for spreading this kinder, gentler schedule.

Of course, not all workplaces can expect employees to raise their per-hour productivity. Those burned out nurses are a case in point. In health care and other occupations, such as teaching, workers just need a break, and employers need to hire additional staff to cover the off-day. This is less expensive than many assume. Studies of health care settings doing just that have shown not just lower staff burnout but reduced health care and unemployment costs and better patient outcomes. It’s an innovation that partly pays for itself. And of course there are large social benefits — it’s very costly when highly trained professionals such as doctors and nurses opt out of their occupations.

In 1932, the US Senate passed a 30-hour bill, led by Hugo Black, a Democrat from Alabama, to help create jobs. President Franklin D. Roosevelt initially supported the measure, but after fierce business opposition, he pivoted to other New Deal programs. Eventually the nation settled on the 40-hour week, which was enacted in 1940. It has been nearly 100 years since Black’s bill was approved by a bipartisan landslide. Let’s hope that as the movement for the four-day workweek expands, as we are confident it will, this time business will take the side of workers and their families and support this common-sense innovation.

Wen Fan and Juliet Schor are sociologists at Boston College and lead researchers for the 4 Day Week Global trials.