49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to have surgery Friday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery Friday after swelling in his injured throwing elbow subsided, a person familiar with the plans told the Associated Press.

The operation will be done in the Dallas area by Dr. Keith Meister, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the team didn't announce the plans.

Purdy was originally scheduled to have surgery Feb. 22, but Meister delayed it because there was too much swelling in the right elbow. Meister met again with Purdy last week and cleared him for the operation.