A big showing from Ryan Davis (2 goals) has Nantucket boys’ hockey hosting its first state quarterfinal game

The Whalers got things going when Hunter Strojny’s shot was tipped by senior captain Jack Billings midway through the first period. The Green Wave’s Zach Buccigross tied it up late in the first, but Davis answered just 21 seconds into the second period for a 2-1 lead. After Hatch made it 3-1, Davis scored his second goal of an assist from Michael Culkins. Strojny made it 5-1 early in the third and Colby O’Keefe tacked on a late tally.

Junior forward Ryan Davis scored twice and senior forward Curran Hatch notched the winning goal to lead sixth-seeded Nantucket (15-6) to a 6-2 home victory in a second-round matchup over No. 11 Abington (11-11).

Abington senior goalie Spencer Merrick made 38 saves.

In its second straight quarterfinals appearance, Nantucket will host No. 19 Amesbury (11-10-1), which is coming off a 4-3 overtime upset of No. 3 Winthrop, at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. It will be the first time the Whalers host in the quarterfinals.

Division 4 State

Grafton 5, Dedham 1 — Brady Keeler and Brady Wilson scored to lead the fourth-seeded Gators (20-2) over the No. 20 Marauders. Grafton, winner of 13 in a row, advances to the quarterfinals, where it will match up with fifth-ranked Shawsheen Tech (18-3-1) on Wednesday.

Girls’ hockey

Division 2 State

Algonquin 4, Dedham 3 — Brooke Cutler, Madelyn Glynn, Olivia Bower, and Emily Johns scored to lead the fifth-seeded Titans (18-3-1) over the No. 12 Marauders in a second-round matchup. Algonquin advances to play fourth-ranked Canton (17-2-4) Thursday at the Canton Ice House in the quarterfinals.

