Cowboys place franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard after his breakout year

The Dallas Cowboys placed their franchise tag on Tony Pollard and still hope to work out a long-term deal with the running back coming off a breakout season.

If Pollard signs it, the one-year contract would be worth about $10.1 million. The Cowboys and the running back, who was at the end of his four-year rookie deal, then would have until July 15 to come to terms on a longer contract. The tag came a day before the deadline for such a move.

Pollard became a top playmaker on offense for the Cowboys and was selected to the Pro Bowl last season. He rushed for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns, and caught 39 passes for 371 yards and another three scores during the regular season.