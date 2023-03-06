If the Bruins don’t win the Stanley Cup, they will be the 2007 Patriots

Every game, it seems, the Black and Gold find a way to further bedazzle a sparkling season. Only Zambonis enjoy rides this smooth. But there is only one measurement the 2022-23 Bruins will be historically recorded by — were their names carved on the Stanley Cup. The more the Bruins court history, the more all-or-nothing success becomes.

By almost any measure, this season for the Bruins has been a remarkable and glorious success. Currently riding a 10-game winning streak, the Bruins are cooling their skates with a regulation-loss number matching club president Cam Neely’s famed sweater (8), incredible for a campaign sur glace that started Oct. 12.

If they don’t cart the Cup around the ice, there would be nothing behind the B or this sublime season except emptiness and lamentation. They would be the 2007 Patriots on skates. Sadly, that’s the way sports have evolved. Win it all or your regular-season accomplishments were a waste of time and are dumped by the wayside.

This postseason-centric, zero-sum attitude is a decidedly North American ideal. In the largest European soccer leagues like the English Premier League, there is no “regular season.” There are no playoffs. If you finish atop the standings, you’re champions. End of story. They see no need for a second season to crown a champion.

If only the Bruins were so lucky; instead their excellence feels like playoff prologue. Already the fastest team in NHL history to 100 points, taking just 61 games, the Bruins (49-8-5, 103 points) possess a real shot at eclipsing the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens record of 132 points in a season. They’re on pace for 65 wins, which would surpass the mark of 62 set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and tied by the 2018–19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

That’s the only time the Bruins want to be mentioned in the same breath as that edition of the Lightning, a club that represents a cautionary tale, dumped in the first round of the playoffs and into the dustbin of hockey history.

How much fondness does history display for the annus mirabilis that doesn’t end with a championship parade? Not much.

Just ask the 2001 Seattle Mariners, who tied the major league record for regular-season wins with 116; the NBA-record 73-9 Golden State Warriors of 2016; or our oft-lamented 18-1 ‘07 Patriots, the only NFL team to complete a perfect 16-0 regular season and to record 18 consecutive victories in a single NFL season. (The undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins only had to go 17-0.)

It can be argued that the unparalleled string of victories the ‘07 Patriots unfurled to reach Super Bowl XLII and a cruel loss to the New York Giants is a greater pure pro football accomplishment than winning three or four playoff games to lift the Lombardi Trophy. The latter happens every year. The former has happened once.

But nobody cares. That’s howling into a hurricane. Patriots fans who will defend anything related to the team with the fervor and ferocity of a pack of wolves have disowned that ‘07 team. The Patriots had a “16-0″ banner at Gillette Stadium commemorating the accomplishment but took it down. It once was referred to as one of the lamest banners in sports, a lame conclusion that shows zero appreciation for the difficulty and rarity of such a remarkable season.

But that’s the American (sports) Way. Like the Sith from “Star Wars,” we deal only in absolutes. Win it all or get branded a loser.

“Losing the last game of the season and not going 16-0 and winning the Super Bowl, you would make that switch all day long,” Adalius Thomas, a member of the ‘07 Patriots, told me a few years back.

Paradoxically, the more the Bruins excel, the worse it could be for them if they don’t capture the Cup. The cliff fall from all-time team to epic disappointment just gets steeper.

We should be able to enjoy this Bruins season without fretting about whether the ending renders it moot. It should stand on its own as extraordinary and enjoyable.

What the Bruins are doing now is excellence over a longer stretch than four playoff rounds and two-plus months. The success and stats are staggering.

As esteemed Globe pucks chronicler Kevin Paul Dupont pointed out, the Bruins have been so dominant that the opposition hasn’t led for a solitary second in 33 of their 62 games. They’ve lost twice on TD Garden ice in regulation all year after starting 19-0-3 there.

The Bruins never lose (in regulation) if they score first or lead after two periods, with surefire Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark locking down the net like Fort Knox. They’re 33-0-3 when scoring first and 35-0-2 when leading after two periods. This is video game stuff.

Just like the Spoked-Believers, the Bruins are presuming nothing. General manager Don Sweeney, who should legally change his middle name to “last laugh” based on this juggernaut, augmented an already loaded team. Sweeney reinforced the Black and Gold with defenseman Dmitry Orlov, top-six forward talent Tyler Bertuzzi, and pest Garnet Hathaway.

Compounding the binary verdict awaiting the Bruins is that in a different respect this season really is an all-or-nothing affair. A last kick at the Cup mien hovers over their hockey.

It took time last offseason to coax back stalwart centers Patrice Bergeron, 37, and David Krejci, who turns 37 in April and spent last season on NHL hiatus in his native Czechia. Those two and Brad Marchand are the holdovers from the 2011 Bruins Cup winners.

The prevailing feeling in local hockey circles seems to be that Krejci is unlikely to return next year. That would leave the Bruins with the same No. 2 center cavity that created a sinkhole that whisked them out of the playoffs in the first round last season and former coach Bruce Cassidy out of town.

The pucks peril for the Bruins in the most unpredictable postseason in North American team sports is that everything they’ve accomplished could be negated in one ill-timed four-to-seven-game stretch of play.

It’s unjust and stupid, but history refuses to hail the illustrious regular-season teams without hardware.

To reach all-time team status, there’s one goal the Bruins have to net — winning the Stanley Cup. Without the cherished chalice, it’s all for naught.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.