Red Sox’ Justin Turner hit in the face with a pitch, taken to local hospital

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated March 6, 2023, 36 minutes ago
Justin Turner signed with the Red Sox in December.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Justin Turner took a pitch off the face Monday during the first inning of the Red Sox’ spring matchup with the Tigers at JetBlue Park. Turner immediately dropped to the dirt in the batter’s box and appeared to be bleeding.

Red Sox head trainer Brandon Henry and manager Alex Cora immediately tended to Turner and ultimately removed him from the contest. He was taken to a local hospital.

Turner, 38, signed a one-year contract in December with the Red Sox for $8.3 million that includes a 2024 player option at $13.4 million. He is expected to be the team’s primary DH while also filling in at first and third base.

