Monday’s spring training report: Chris Sale hits 96 in return to the mound as Red Sox win again

BREAKDOWN : Chris Sale hit 96 miles per hour on the radar gun. That should be a good sign for the lefthander, who pitched for the first time since last July. Sale went two scoreless innings. Raimel Tapia is making some noise. Tapia, whom the Sox signed to a minor league deal, is batting .412 (7 for 17) this spring. He provided a jolt of offense by going 2 for 3 with a homer and an RBI double.

NEXT: The Red Sox hit the road Tuesday for an evening matchup with the Braves at 6:05 p.m. in North Port, Fla. Tanner Houck will start for the Red Sox against New Bedford native Jared Shuster. The game is on NESN.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.