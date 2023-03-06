Rich Eisen hints at a possible return for Tom Brady: ‘[He] might not be done after all’

“This one just blew my mind: Tom Brady might not be done after all,” Eisen said.

On The Rich Eisen Show Monday, the anchor was running down a series of rumors he heard at the NFL Combine last week, and put the return of Brady at the top of the list.

Could we see Tom Brady unretire again? Rich Eisen of the NFL Network says he wouldn’t be surprised.

“A couple people were just like, ‘Hang on, just you wait.’ And I was like, ‘He’s Instagramming out pictures of his cat.’ But it doesn’t look like he’s getting big and fat, does it? Let it play out. Let’s see who wants what.”

Eisen named Miami as a potential landing spot.

“If the Dolphins, somehow or some way get a doctor’s report or piece of information from a medical evaluation of Tua [Tagovailoa] that he may not be ready to go, and suddenly there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself,” Eisen said.

“Keep an eye out on that, I was told by a couple birdies at the Combine.”

Brady, 45, retired a first time on Feb. 1, 2022 before reversing field shortly after to play another season with Tampa Bay. One year later — Feb. 1, 2023 — Brady retired a second time after the Buccaneers lost to the Cowboys in an NFC wild-card contest.

