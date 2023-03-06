For Scituate’s Sara McLaughlin and Malden’s Corynne McNulty, winning national wrestling titles is just the beginning. After all, they’re only 14.

Two 14-year old wrestlers, born a month apart, who weren’t going to let their chance slip away.

Scituate freshman Sara McLaughlin (112 pounds) and Malden eighth grader Corynne McNulty (127 pounds) pulled out clutch victories to claim 16-and-under national championships last weekend at the USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals in Omaha, Neb. Ludlow’s Samantha Bertini placed sixth at 100 pounds.

McLaughlin, who became just the third girl to qualify for MIAA All-States and the first to win a sectional championship above 106 pounds, recorded two pins in three matches to reach the finals, where she earned a 6-5 decision over Indiana’s Kyla Johnson.

“After the whistle, I was like OMG there’s no way that just happened,” McLaughlin said. “I just won, that’s crazy.”

Scituate freshman Sara McLaughlin stands atop the 16U 112-pound podium at USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals. Courtesy

Entering the third period, McLaughlin trailed 5-4. She found an opening to take a single-leg shot for the takedown, then kept Johnson glued to the mat until the whistle blew.

“Especially if you’re losing, you have to keep your composure, keep calm,” McLaughlin said. “For me, I remember all the work I put in. This is how I’m going to get paid. I do all this work so I can win at the end of the day.”

McLaughlin felt victory start to set in as her hand was raised. Despite making the long trip, she did not expect to top the podium.

“I was hoping to get top five,” she said. “It would have been great if I’m All-American again [top eight qualify]. Those [were] my goals. Once I got to the semis, my goals changed. I’m not going for fifth anymore, I’m going for gold.”

Corynne McNulty with her first-place plaque for winning the 16U 127-pound class at USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals. Courtesy

Meanwhile, McNulty was going for it all, battling through a bloody rounds to reach overtime in the finals. After winning it all in the U14 bracket last year, she has been refining her skills.

“When it was overtime, I knew I couldn’t just freak out and shoot bad shots because I didn’t want to give up [a takedown],” McNulty said. “I knew I had to stay calm.”

McNulty kicked her habit of shooting early and worked level changes and fakes to get Iowa’s Mackenzie Childers to bite. When she saw an opening, she went with a sweep single for the clinching takedown.

“It felt awesome,” she said. “I worked so hard for this. My coaches and teammates helped me out. A lot of commitment.”

McNulty, who attends to Forestdale School in Malden, doesn’t know where she will go to high school next year, but she is already unflappable in the face of older, national-level competition.

“It’s very crazy,” she said. “I never would have thought I’d get to this level. It’s amazing how much work and, if you’re really determined, how far you can get. It’s intimidating with these other girls, but I’ve gotten used to it.”

McLaughlin, now a two-time All-American, knows their journeys are far from over.

“This is just the beginning,” she said. “Even if I did win nationals, that doesn’t mean anything. It just means I need to work harder.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.