Scott Pioli shared a humorous story about Bill Belichick drafting Logan Mankins

Asked for his “best [or most memorable] Bill Belichick draft day story,” Pioli chuckled before noting that the Patriots coach is “still family,” and that he would have to be careful with what he shared.

As happens often with former Patriots players, coaches, or executives, the conversation turned to their time in New England.

Former Patriots vice president of player personnel, Scott Pioli (now an analyst for NFL Network), joined “ The Rich Eisen Show ” over the weekend to offer some of his thoughts on the NFL rookie scouting combine, as well as the upcoming NFL Draft .

Guest host Bobby Bones specified that he wanted Pioli’s “most shareable” version.

“We were talking about drafting an offensive lineman,” Pioli began. “Sometimes Bill is far funnier than people believe. There were times where he would be hard-line about something, but it was either a test, or he would be doing it in a joking way for the humor element.

“I remember we were in this meeting and we were talking about Logan Mankins,” Pioli continued. “Bill, I think for theater — which he doesn’t do often — but he was being very funny about it because I knew he loved Logan Mankins too and we had the 32nd pick that year in the draft. There were a number of other players that we were hoping were going to be at 32.”

Pioli explained that while he always loved linemen, Belichick favored “skill position” players, which added to their apparent pre-draft disagreement. Part of it, however, was Belichick’s well-hidden sense of humor.

“He had said in this meeting, ‘I don’t care if that [expletive] guy is John Hannah, we ain’t picking a guard in the first round,’” Pioli recalled Belichick saying. “I knew he didn’t mean it. There were people in the meeting sitting there like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

Eventually, as Patriots fans will remember, events came to a head on drafting Mankins with the 32nd pick.

“Sure enough, days later we’re in the first round of the draft, the couple of guys that we had that we would take ahead of Logan Mankins, I mean the board was picked cleaner than a two-day old turkey after Thanksgiving. And there is Logan Mankins staring us in the face, and I wanted Logan so bad. Deep down inside I know Bill did too.

“Bill just smiled at me like, ‘[Expletive] you, put the card in,’” Pioli said. “It was one of those moments, because there were people in the draft room that had been in that other meeting and I know Bill wanted [to draft] Logan Mankins too, just as much as I did, but it was a funny moment because I think the theater of [a few] days before, there were a couple scouts like, ‘Oh my gosh we’re going to have to pick Logan Mankins and Bill’s going to be [ticked].’ It was actually a very funny moment the way it unfolded.”

Mankins, selected 32nd overall, was a pick that wasn’t initially beloved. However, Mankins won over his critics by playing at an extremely high level. He was named an All-Pro six times, and was eventually named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.