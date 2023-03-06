Seahawks, QB Geno Smith agree on three-year deal

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with quarterback Geno Smith on a three-year contract that keeps the AP comeback player of the year in the Pacific Northwest.

Two people with knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press the sides reached an agreement Monday. It will keep Smith as the presumptive starter with the Seahawks and gives him the first big payday of his career.

The people spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. NFL Network and The Score reported the deal could be worth up to $105 million.