Seahawks, QB Geno Smith agree on three-year deal

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with quarterback Geno Smith on a three-year contract that keeps the AP comeback player of the year in the Pacific Northwest.
Two people with knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press the sides reached an agreement Monday. It will keep Smith as the presumptive starter with the Seahawks and gives him the first big payday of his career.
The people spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. NFL Network and The Score reported the deal could be worth up to $105 million.
Advertisement
The agreement came a day before the league's deadline for using the franchise tag. Smith would have been an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins next week.
Smith was one of the feel-good stories in the league, getting an opportunity to start after nearly a decade as a backup and reshaping the trajectory of his career. Smith led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth as the last wild card in the NFC.
He threw for a career-high 4,282 yards, setting a franchise record. He threw 30 touchdown passes and just 11 interceptions, completed 399 passes and led the NFL in completion percentage at 69.8 percent.
Smith was named to the Pro Bowl and even picked up an MVP vote.