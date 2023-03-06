Super savers Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman could put Bruins in record book

That equals the club record, set in 2010-11 by Tim Thomas and Tuukka Rask on their way to the team’s most recent Stanley Cup. That is also the best save percentage by any team over an 82-game season, according to data provided by the NHL.

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman (and the since-traded Keith Kinkaid , who was sparkling in his only start as a fill-in) have combined for a .930 save percentage.

If the Bruins’ netminders keep rolling along like this, they could set more records for the franchise — if not the entire NHL.

The best save percentage by any team is .934, by the 1968-69 Blues. They had two aging Hall of Famers — Jacques Plante, 40, and Glenn Hall, 37 — carrying the load, combining to make all but one start in a 76-game season.

Longtime Bruins fans would note that in the following season, on May 10, 1970, it was Hall, not Plante, tending St. Louis’s goal when Bobby Orr floated into the history books.

Next on the team save-percentage list: the 2012-13 Senators, who went .933 in 48 games; the 1967-68 Maple Leafs (.932 in 74 games), and three teams that posted a .930 (the ‘11 Bruins; the ‘70 Blackhawks, who did it in 76 games; and the ‘56 Canadiens, who played 70 games).

As for individual save percentage, Plante set the bar. In 1970-71, he posted a league-record .944, beating the .940 he put up in 1968-69. The latter figure ranks fourth all-time.

The best ever by a Bruin: Thomas’s .938, set when he was 36 years old in 2010-11. That is fifth-best by an NHL netminder. Rask, his 23-year-old backup, went .918.

The current Black-and-Gold puck-stoppers are performing at that level. Ullmark, 29, is at .938 entering Thursday. Swayman, 24, is running at .918.

He fits everywhere

Dmitry Orlov’s first week with the Bruins went about as well as possible.

He went scoreless in his Bruins debut, Feb. 25 at Vancouver, but posted a 3-6—9 stat line in his next three games. The NHL named him No. 1 star of the week.

Coach Jim Montgomery — who joked that Orlov’s new nickname should be “Scorelov” — is still figuring out how to use him. He has skated with Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Brandon Carlo, and Derek Forbort, and a few shifts here and there with Matt Grzelcyk and Connor Clifton.

He has played the most with McAvoy — and the Bruins are up, 24-12, in scoring chances at five on five — but Montgomery is still searching.

“I can’t say there’s one fit I’ve liked best, because he’s looked good with everybody,” said the coach. “They’ve all been good. He has the ability to make the people he plays with better. We know the guys we have make people better.”

Long-term thinking

The Bruins practiced Monday without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, who were held out for maintenance.

“The senior citizen discount,” joked Montgomery, who also did not skate.

Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall, both dealing with knee ailments, remain out of action.

Montgomery said he is looking to “decrease the volume” of his veterans as the Bruins end their regular season with a heavy schedule. Starting Thursday against the Oilers, they have 20 games in 36 days, including Saturday-Sunday back-to-backs each of the final five weekends.

Without pressure from other teams in the standings — they opened the week 13 points ahead of Carolina in the President’s Trophy race — how can the Bruins fine-tune their game?

“We’ve had a fairly comfortable lead for a while,” Montgomery said. “[Assistant coach] Joe Sacco said it the other day … ‘It’s amazing how hard these guys play,’ knowing what we’re talking about right now. We continually talk about areas we need to get better at. We don’t ever really talk about what you guys are asking me about.

“We don’t look at, ‘We can go 5-15 and probably finish first.’ We don’t analyze the mathematics of it. We look at where we’re heading and how we have to get there.”

They’ve been adding extra motivation to games. To perk themselves up at the start of last week’s Western road trip, they set a goal to win two of the first three — pretending games at Seattle, Vancouver, and Edmonton were Games 5, 6 and 7 of a playoff series.

After winning the first two, they adjusted. Now, Edmonton represented their Game 1 opponent in the Stanley Cup Final. Makes sense, since the Oilers could be a team they face in that actual scenario in June.

“We just played Game 7, we only have a day off, and we’ve got to start Game 1 of the Finals and we’re playing [Connor] McDavid,” Montgomery said. “How are we going to handle that beast?

“It’s such a great lead that there’s always different ways to be able to create challenges that we think are going to help us in the long term.”

Potent combos

Bergeron and Brad Marchand have factored on 406 goals together in their 14 seasons, tied for the most in franchise history (with Phil Esposito and Ken Hodge).

The only active duo who have been involved in more are the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom (499 as of Monday).

The NHL record-holders are Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri, who recorded points on the same goal 764 times in their years with the Oilers and Kings. Second place: brothers Henrik and Daniel Sedin (745). The Islanders’ Bryan Trottier and Mike Bossy (622) are third, followed by the Red Wings’ Gordie Howe and Alex Delvecchio (560) and Ovechkin-Backstrom.

The Kings’ Dave Taylor and Marcel Dionne (476) and the Rangers’ Rod Gilbert and Jean Ratelle (457) are sixth and seventh. Then it’s Esposito and Hodge (453), who did most of their damage with the Bruins but also partnered up with the Blackhawks and Rangers.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.