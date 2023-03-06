UMass Lowell men’s basketball is having its best season since joining Division 1. Now, the Riverhawks are two wins away from the NCAA Tournament.

If they beat the Wildcats, with whom they split in the regular season, they’ll get a crack at No. 1 Vermont Saturday for a chance to dance.

The second-seeded River Hawks (25-7) cruised past No. 7 Maine in the America East quarterfinals Saturday and will host No. 3 New Hampshire Tuesday in the semifinals.

The UMass Lowell men’s basketball team is two wins away from highlighting an already-historic season with its first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s what our kids dream of,” coach Pat Duquette said. “It’s what every kid dreams of as a Division 1 player. That’s the ultimate prize.”

Advertisement

UMass Lowell is 16-0 at home and has won each of its last five at home by double digits.

Duquette is grateful for the support from the students, student-athletes, and fans all over.

“It’s great to see,” he said. “Our guys appreciate it. They feed off of that energy, that home-court atmosphere. Quite honestly, I think they deserve it. They’ve earned it.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The River Hawks had never finished above .500 in their nine previous years as a Division 1 program, though they did advance to the conference championship game as the sixth seed in 2021 before falling to No. 4 Hartford.

Sweep within reach

The River Hawks aren’t the only team with a shot at a milestone.

Top-seeded Merrimack (17-16), the Northeast Conference regular-season champion, is one win away from capturing its first Division 1 postseason title.

The Warriors, who locked up their 10th straight win by beating No. 4 Sacred Heart Saturday, are set to host No. 2 Fairleigh Dickinson in the title game Tuesday.

Merrimack is still ineligible for the NCAA Tournament — that will change next year — but still has a lot to play for as it tries to complete the regular-season and conference tournament sweep.

Advertisement

Looking to make a run

Boston College (15-16, 9-11) is the No. 10 seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament and will host No. 15 Louisville in the first round Tuesday.

The Eagles, who just missed out on a bye, will get a crack at defending national runner-up North Carolina if they beat the Cardinals. BC has won three of its last four and is playing some of its best basketball at the right time.

If BC beats Louisville and UNC, it will clinch its first .500-or-better season since 2017-18 and second since 2011. The Eagles, who made the ACC quarterfinals last year as a 13 seed, will need to win the ACC tourney to get into the NCAA Tournament. If they fall short, they could qualify for a different postseason tournament.

UMass (15-15) is in a similar spot. The Minutemen, who are the No. 13 seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament, will face No. 12 Richmond Tuesday.

If they win, they’ll face No. 5 George Mason the next day. They do have some momentum from Saturday, when they defeated St. Bonaventure for the first time since 2015.

Strong start

Stonehill (14-17, 10-6), in its first season as a Division 1 program, tied NCAA-bound Fairleigh Dickinson for second place in the Northeast Conference.

Led by Northeast Conference Coach of the Year Chris Kraus, the Skyhawks exceeded expectations but are ineligible for the postseason as they transition to D1, so they didn’t a crack at the field in the conference tournament.

Advertisement

Seasons complete

Boston University (15-17) came up just short, 71-69, in overtime, against Army in the Patriot League quarterfinals. Holy Cross (10-22) lost, 73-69, to Loyola Maryland in the first round of the Patriot League tournament. Northeastern (10-20) fell to Delaware, 77-74 in overtime, in the second round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament. Harvard finished 14-14 (5-9) and didn’t qualify for the four-team Ivy League tournament.

D2 and D3 teams dancing

Saint Anselm (22-7) earned the No. 1 seed in the East Region of the Division 2 NCAA Tournament and will host the region for the first time since 2019. The Hawks face No. 8 Caldwell in the opening round Saturday.

No. 2 Bentley (21-6) and No. 3 Southern New Hampshire (20-8) are also contenders in the region.

Nichols erased a 20-point deficit to stun Rochester, 74-71, in the first round of the Division 3 tournament, then defeated No. 16 Middlebury, 73-66, in the second round. The triumph set up a third-round showdown with Stockton Friday.

No. 5 Keene State (28-1)outlasted Baruch, 89-78, and Tufts, 77-72, to advance to the Division 3 Round of 16. The Owls will face No. 7 Swarthmore Friday.

If Nichols and Keene State both win, they’ll go head-to-head in the quarterfinals the next day.

Williams beat Chatham, 76-53, in the first round and fell to Saint Joseph (Connecticut), 75-54, in the second round of the Division 3 tournament. Babson and Worcester State lost in the first round.

Advertisement

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.